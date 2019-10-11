Accessibility Links

Meet Vinnie Jones, the football star turned actor competing in The X Factor: Celebrity

Vinnie Jones is just one of 15 celebrities performing in front of Simon Cowell and co in a bid to win a recording contract

Vinnie Jones (Getty)

The X Factor is finally back for 2019 – but this time, with a brand new look.

The original civilian series has been canned this year, to be replaced with a new celebrity version, and an “All-Stars” edition, which sees former contestants take to the stage once more.

First up is the celebrity edition, with Vinnie Jones shedding his hard man image as he sings on stage.

Here’s all you need to know about the star…

Meet Vinnie Jones

Age: 54

Famous for: Being a pro footballer until 1999, before turning to acting

Twitter: @VinnieJones65

Instagram: TheVinnieJones

Where have you seen Vinnie Jones before?

Jones will be best-known amongst football fans for being a legendary midfielder in the ’90s. He established himself as a bit of a hard man in the sport, having been pulled up on his aggressive style of play.

During his 15 year tenure on the pitch, Jones notably played for Wimbledon, Leeds, Sheffield United, Chelsea and Queen’s Park Rangers – winning the 1988 FA Cup Final with Wimbledon.

He also represented and captained the Welsh national football team.

After retiring from football, Jones decided to play up to his hard man persona and entered the world of acting, where he usually played quite thuggish characters.

Debuting as Big Chris in Guy Ritchie’s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Jones’s more notable films include Snatch, She’s The Man, X-Men: The Last Stand and The Ballad of GI Joe.

TV roles include playing himself in Ricky Gervais’s Extras, as well as parts on Elementary, The Musketeers and Arrow.

He also appeared in the 2010 edition of Celebrity Big Brother, placing third.

Does Vinnie Jones have any singing experience?

In spite of his hard man image, Jones doesn’t mind breaking out into a song or dance every now and then.

In 2002, he appeared on Top of The Pops, performing Big Bad Leroy Brown originally by Jim Croce, and actually, he’s not that bad.

More recently, he appeared in ABC’s musical comedy drama Galavant – where he shows off his singing voice once again.

The X Factor: Celebrity continues Saturdays on ITV

