Meet Max and Harvey – the social media stars turned CBBC presenters competing on The X Factor: Celebrity

The X Factor is finally back for 2019 – but this time, things are different.

The usual civilian version of the singing competition has been scrapped in favour for two new, shorter editions of the show, one a celebrity edition of the show, the other an ‘all-stars’ which sees former contestants return to compete.

Up first is the celeb edition, which sees 15 famous faces not known for their singing prowess (for the most part) taking part in a bid to win a recording contract.

Here’s all you need to know about Max and Harvey, the duo taking on The X Factor: Celebrity.

Meet Max and Harvey…

Age: 16 (they’re twin brothers, as it goes)

Famous for: Presenting Max and Harvey: FOMO on CBBC, and being social media stars

Twitter: @maxandharvey

Instagram: @maxandharvey

X Factor category: Groups

Where have I seen Max and Harvey before?

If you’re over the age of 30 and you don’t have kids, chances are you haven’t seen them before.

But the pair shot to fame in 2016 when they started posting videos to app musical.ly – now better known as TikTok, where they would lip sync songs by other artists.

Their success saw them launch into presenting, fronting and producing their own documentary titled My Life: Max and Harvey, which gave fans an insight into their lives and career so far.

Their success also saw them release their own book (titled Max and Harvey: In a Book) which charted their sudden rise to fame.

The pair have since fronted their own show Max and Harvey: FOMO (that’s short for ‘fear of missing out’).

Do Max and Harvey have any real singing experience?

Plenty, it seems.

The pair have released several singles since 2016, including original songs Stuck on the Ceiling and Words. They’ve even had a crack at the Christmas number one after releasing a cover of Wizzard classic I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday in 2017.

It was previously reported that Mac and Harvey were signed to RMI Records, a new label formed by the Disney Music Group – however, the pair are no longer listed under clients on the RMI site.

In February of this year, the twosome released their EP coming soon, which contained the tracks Where Were You?, Nervous and Trade Hearts.

Last month, they released their latest single Stranger.

And it seems they certainly impressed Cowell in their audition, as he told the Daily Star they had the potential to be “the next Ant and Dec.”

The X Factor: Celebrity launches on Saturday at 8.35pm on ITV