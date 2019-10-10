Accessibility Links

Cold Feet cast reunite as filming kicks off for series nine

The Cold Feet gang are back together for another outing since the show was revived in 2016

Fans of Cold Feet won’t have too long to wait until they’re reunited with the old gang again, as the much-anticipated ninth series of the comedy drama has kicked off filming.

The new series sees the main cast reprise their roles with James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson returning as Adam, Karen, David, Jenny and Pete respectively.

Returning alongside our gang are Ceallach Spellman (Matthew Williams), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Olivia Marsden), Sylvie Briggs (Ellie Marsden), Jack Harper (Adam Gifford), Madeleine Edmondson (Chloe Gifford), with returning guest stars Michelle Holmes (Mary), Ivanno Jeremiah (Charlie) and Lucy Robinson (Robyn).

Series nine also welcomes newcomers Sunetra Sarker (Ackley Bridge), Claire Keelan (The Trip) and Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones).

Cold Feet

Picking up from an emotional eighth series, which saw Jenny battle breast cancer, series nine follows Adam and Karen’s fledgling relationship after love unexpectedly blossomed. Now dealing with the domestic chaos of a blended family, things take a nose dive after the arrival of an unexpected guest.

Elsewhere, while David is back on his feet, he’s still locked into a feud with his former best friend – and Pete finds himself trapped in the middle while Jenny’s breast cancer treatment comes to an end.

Writer and creator Mike Bullen will be back at the helm of the wry and witty portrayal of five close friends as they navigate the next chapter of their lives.

The six part series will film until December, and be broadcast on ITV next year.

Cold Feet returns to ITV in 2020

Cold Feet s 8 cast Cropped
