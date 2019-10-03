Gemma Collins confirms Dancing on Ice return for one-off Christmas special

Everyone’s favourite Dancing On Ice contestant, Gemma Collins, will be back on the ice later this year for a one-off Christmas Special.

Advertisement

The TOWIE star won over fans – but not the judges – in a brief stint on the show earlier in January, before a dance off with cricketer Ryan Sidebottom saw her eliminated in week six.

“I’m actually going back to do the one-off Christmas special,” she wrote in a column for new! magazine. “You will see me back on the ice. They want me involved and it is an amazing experience. I went for a meeting with the team the other day and I was like, ‘Is there any way you can get me back full-time?'”

This is particularly big news, as the Dancing On Ice Christmas Special has not been confirmed by ITV. It would be the first of its kind since, 2008.

Collins also shared her delight at the news that Jason Gardiner – the judge with whom she had a few run-ins during her stint on the ice – has been replaced by John Barrowman for the upcoming 2020 series.

“There’s having a laugh and there’s taking it too far,” she told the Mirror. In week three of the show, Collins accused Gardiner of “selling stories” about her on air, and she reportedly nearly pulled out of the final because of their feud.

“Karma is a beautiful thing, and John Barrowman is now filling his boots. So see you later, honey! Next!”

The full list of Dancing on Ice contestants was confirmed earlier this week, with Michael Barrymore, Maura Higgins and Joe Swash among the line-up.

Get all the latest Strictly news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for Strictly Come Dancing and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice returns to screens in 2020