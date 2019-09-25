Who is Michael Barrymore? Meet the former TV host skating onto our screens for Dancing on Ice 2020

It’s still a little while until the greatest show on ice is back on our screens (we’ve still got Strictly season to plough on through) but already, contestants for the next series of Dancing on Ice are beginning to drop.

With their Twitter page having teased a number of celebrities getting their skates on for 2020, one of our first confirmed names is Michael Barrymore – the light entertainment TV presenter who was at the height of his fame in the mid ’90s.

Here’s all you need to know about the star…

Who is Michael Barrymore?

Real name Michael Ciaran Parker, Barrymore was once one of the UK’s most popular entertainers.

Having started as a Redcoat in Butlins and taking part in several West End shows, Barrymore found himself a TV staple after appearences on quiz show Blankety Blank and impersonation show Who Do You Do, as well as several appearances at the Royal Variety Performance.

Barrymore landed his own quiz show Strike It Lucky (which was later retitled Strike It Rich) which grew to be hugely popular and cemented his status as a household name. The success of Strike It Lucky/Rich saw him land his own chat show, simply titled Barrymore, which ran until 2000.

Barrymore’s other TV shows included talent programme My Kind of People, a sort of beta-type version of Britain’s Got Talent. The show followed Barrymore as he travelled round the UK’s shopping centres to get amateurs on stage to perform unrehearsed.

Then-unknown Susan Boyle and Gareth Gates both appeared on the show before finding fame on BGT and Pop Idol, respectively.

A spin-off music quiz, My Kind of Music, followed and was on screen until 2002. Barrymore also fronted Kids Say the Funniest Things and Animals Do The Funniest Things.

Barrymore won the National Television Award for Most Popular Entertainment presenter for five out of six years until 2001 – since then, Ant and Dec have won every year consecutively.

What happened to Michael Barrymore?

Barrymore’s presenting career effectively ground to a halt after the body of Stuart Lubbock was found in Barrymore’s Essex mansion’s swimming pool with traces of cocaine and ecstasy in his system. Barrymore has never been charged or connected to the crime, but has been questioned by Essex Police on previous occasions.

Barrymore maintained he was “100 per cent innocent” when he appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories earlier this year.

“I gave Stuart nothing. There were no E’s at my house. I had a joint. If there was cocaine he didn’t get it from me,” he said. “Stuart’s family deserve proper answers and the police have not completed their inquiries properly.

“I could not be more sad. I could not be more sorry that this event took place,” he continued. “It was at my house and they don’t have all the answers to how he got these injuries. I could not be more sad or sorry if I have to be for the rest of my life.

“Of course it goes through my head and I want things different. I wish I could change it for them. I f***ed up. What more do you want? I f***ed up.”

Has Michael Barrymore done any other reality TV?

After emigrating to New Zealand, Barrymore returned to the UK in 2006 to take part in Channel 4’s Celebrity Big Brother, placing second after Chantelle Houghton.

His popularity on the show saw him front The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins and Alan Carr.

A 2010 celebrity spin-off of Come Dine With Me saw Barrymore, alongside Pat Sharp, Jenny Powell and Anthea Redfern host a dinner party.

Barrymore’s last TV appearance in the UK, besides his more recent Life Stories interview, was on a 2014 edition of The Jeremy Kyle Show, in which he discussed his showbiz career, marriage and sexuality.

What did Michael Barrymore say about joining Dancing on Ice?

Barrymore is excited for his second career revival, saying he was “delighted” to be part of the line-up.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil,” he said. “I’m very excited…it’s performance time!”

Michael Barrymore – Key facts

Age: 62

Famous for: Being a TV presenter in the ’90s

Twitter: @MrBarrymore

Dancing on Ice returns in 2020