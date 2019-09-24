Meet Brooke – The Circle series 2 player and YouTube travel star

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and dystopian feel.

This time, eight new players will be entering the game for an even longer period in the hope of being named the most influential person and winning the £100,000 prize fund.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brooke, the disclosure officer and YouTuber who intends to be honest – sort of…

Who is Brooke?

The Home Office worker is also a YouTube travel vlogger, attempting to visit 25 countries before she turns 25.

She will be playing herself on the show, with a few differences.

Why is Brooke entering The Circle?

Brooke doesn’t believe she has any trouble being popular, and is keen to dispel a lot of assumptions about her that arise from her glamorous jet-setting lifestyle.

“People get the wrong perception of me on social media when they see me in exotic locations and travelling so much so I thought this would be a nice way of showing who I really am instead of what they see on Instagram or whatever,” she said. “The cash prize would be a nice cherry on top!” What is Brooke’s game plan on The Circle? Brooke plans to use a combination of girl code and flirting to win, despite toning down her usually glamorous image. “I’ll be using smiley selfies, but nothing too glammed up,” she said. “Because of the perception people already have of me based on my social media, I want to be myself and not the Brooke that is always on holiday.” She will also pretend to have a different job to hide her analytical skills. “If you’re a catfish, the last thing you want is someone with an analytical brain and the ‘preeing’ skills that I’ve got that could potentially sniff out who is real and who is fake.” How to win The Circle – according to series 1 champion Alex Hobern

What’s Brooke’s plan for the prize money?

Brooke would use the money to travel the world – she still has her 25th country to visit.

“I’m going to travel and live my best life and spoil my friends and family along the way,” she said.

Brooke – Key Facts