Meet Sy – The Circle series 2 player and farmer looking for a wife

The Circle is back for another round, with the social media (un)reality show garnering a cult following thanks to the antics of its catfishing contestants and overall dystopian feel.

This time, eight new contestants will be entering the game for an even longer period, trying to be named the most influential person in The Circle in a bid to win the £100,000 prize fund.

Here’s all you need to know about Sy, the farmer who is using the social media game as a chance to find a partner…

Who is Sy?

Sy is a fourth-generation farmer who has spent his life in the countryside, working on the farm.

Currently single, the self-proclaimed ‘grubby farmer’ has never lived in an urban environment, and is excited by the new experience away from tractors and livestock.

Why is Sy entering The Circle?

Sy is looking for an adventure in the city and sees The Circle as the perfect opportunity to meet new people – potentially even a farmer’s wife.

“I guess I’m quite lucky because I lead quite a different lifestyle than most so I’m hoping that me with animals and dogs kind of gives other players an insight as to who I am and that I’m a nice guy,” he said.

“Yes, I’m open to flirting, if it’s there and there is a connection for sure!”

What is Sy’s game plan in The Circle?

Sy admits he “can’t stand” people who pretend to be something they’re not on social media, so he’s planning on being entirely himself.

“I can’t lie, I find it impossible to,” he said. “I wish I could, but my memory is so bad I could not lie. Also, I’m not so bad, why would I want to be anyone else?

“I like to get on with everyone so I’m just going to try and get on with everyone the best I can and see how far that gets me. Because I don’t lie, if I know people are lying I won’t sit down and let them get away with it. Hopefully the nice guy won’t finish last this time.”

What’s Sy’s plan for the prize money?

Sy would be using the winnings to do up the farm.

“There is a barn conversion on the farm. I think I’d chuck a lot of money at that,” he said. “That would be lush. And of course, there’s the prize bull!”

Sy – Key Facts

Age: 35

Occupation: Farmer

From: Somerset

Relationship Status: Single

Playing As: Himself

The Circle launches Tuesday at 9.15pm on Channel 4