Strike TV show has started filming Lethal White, JK Rowling’s fourth book in the series

The wait is almost over… filming has begun on BBC One’s adaptation of JK Rowling’s fourth Cormoran Strike novel, Lethal White.
Tom Burke will return as private detective Strike alongside Holliday Grainger as Robin Ellacott for a four-part adaptation of the crime thriller, written by Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.
Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Kerr Logan (Alias Grace) will also return as Strike’s ex-girlfriend and Robin’s fiancé respectively.
In Lethal White, a young man named Billy Knight (played by Dickensian’s Joseph Quinn) arrives in Strike’s office in the grips of psychosis, telling the story of a child he saw strangled many years ago.
Strike is simultaneously hired by government minister Jasper Chiswell (Hustle’s Robert Glenister) to investigate Billy’s brother, Jimmy Knight (Agents of SHIELD star Nick Blood), who is blackmailing him. As Strike and his partner Robin work to determine how the cases might be connected, Robin goes undercover in the House of Commons.
However, Robin’s private life is unravelling as her relationship with Matthew feels the full strain of her commitment to Strike and her work. At the same time, Strike has his own issues, a girlfriend who confesses she loves him and his complicated ex Charlotte who is pregnant and back in the frame.
Strike: Lethal White will air on BBC One in 2020, following transmission of the first three Strike adaptations in late 2017 and early 2018. Tom Edge, who previously adapted The Silkworm and Career of Evil for the screen, is again on writing duties, with Sue Tully (Line of Duty, The Musketeers) in the director’s chair.
