First trailer for Apprentice 2019 trailer channels Fyre festival fiasco

Remember 2017’s Fyre Festival? The luxury event that promised A-list guest stars and picture-perfect beaches, only to deliver emergency rubbish sandwiches and relief tent accommodation? Didn’t it sound an awful lot like something you’d see on The Apprentice?

That’s the thinking of BBC1, who have just released a Fyre-inspired trailer for the launch of the upcoming series of the business competition.

???????? #Fired has been fired. No time for nonsense. A new series of The Apprentice starts soon on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/uWl66SOPP7 — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) September 11, 2019

In the short clip, we see two hopefuls enter Lord Sugar’s boardroom, pitching the luxury ‘Fired Festival’ to the business mogul and returning aides Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

Parodying the infamous event founded by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, the two say the new festival will offer “executive travel” and “the finest cuisine”, claims overlaid by footage of a black cab and an unlucky entrepreneur dressed in a hot dog suit.

Of course, Lord Sugar isn’t having any of it, soon raising his finger and bellowing: “No, no, no, this is nonsense! Fired Festival you’re fired!”

So when exactly can we expect the fifteen series of the competition to air? While the BBC have said the show is “coming soon”, we can guess at a date in early October, with the four previous series of the show kicking off at this time.

The budding business people haven’t yet been unveiled, but, judging by past years, we can expect the candidates to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Apprentice is coming soon to BBC1