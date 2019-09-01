Accessibility Links

Who is Amelia Le Bruin from Bake Off? Meet the GBBO 2019 contestant with a northern soul

Your inner-child is crying out for one of her birthday cakes

Bake Off Amelia (Channel 4)

She’s wanted to get into the Great British Bake Off tent since series one, and now Amelia Le Bruin, a sportswear designer from London, is one of the series 10 competitors.

At 24 years old, Amelia’s strengths lie in the intricate cake decorations she learned from her mother – here’s hoping they’ll be enough to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The third youngest of this year’s 13 contestants, Amelia is banking on her 19 years of baking experience being enough to see her through the contest.

Amelia Le Bruin: Key facts 

Name: Amelia Le Bruin

Age: 24

From: Born in Halifax, lives in London

Occupation: Fashion designer

Twitter: @amelialebruin

Instagram: @amelialebruin

Who is Amelia Le Bruin?

Amelia, 24, grew up in Halifax and studied in Leeds and Leicester. Although her father is Caribbean and her mother half-British and half-Polish, Alice’s baking is mostly inspired by her northern roots – and she believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

She started baking at age five, watching her mum create beautiful cake decorations before learning how to make her own masterpieces.

Amongst her proudest creations is a Madeira and a chocolate sponge she baked for her nephew’s fifth birthday, topped with intricately designed tiger and snow-leopard faces. With a spider on top. Obviously.

View this post on Instagram

Lions and tiger and bears, oh my! ????????????

A post shared by Amelia Le Bruin (@amelialebruin) on

She is mostly excited to break the news that she made it into the Bake Off tent to her six-year-old godson: “That will be the best thing ever.  I cannot wait to tell him as he means the world to me, I am bursting to tell him.”

She added: “It was all so much fun, meeting all the bakers, meeting the judges and presenters. There wasn’t one moment from that first week that I didn’t enjoy.  It was magical.”

Read more about The Great British Bake Off

What time is The Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The first episode of the latest series of The Great British Bake Off aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. The competition continues every Tuesday at the same time.

Amelia is competing against 12 other bakers – including a veterinary surgeon, a theatre manager and a lorry driver – in a bid to receive star baker from judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are hosting the competition for a third year.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

