Meet The Great British Bake Off 2019 contestants: Full line-up of bakers

The Great British Bake Off is back! It’s now been an entire decade since we got our first taste of the cooking competition on screens.

So what better way to celebrate than welcoming a whole baker’s dozen of contestants into the tent to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood for ten weeks of competition (starting Tuesday, 27th August).

Aged from 20 to 56, this year’s 13 bakers include a veterinary surgeon, an international health adviser, a fashion designer and even a theatre manager/fitness instructor. This year’s bakers are the youngest bunch we’ve ever seen with more than half in their 20s.

Here’s all you need to know about the new batch of bakers joining hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig for The Great British Bake Off 2019.

Age: 28

From: Essex

Occupation: Geography Teacher

Alice says: “I have wanted to be in Bake Off ever since the show has started, but I wasn’t really good enough when I was 18. To be on such a big show doing something that you are passionate about is a huge thing.

“I also felt that to be accepted into the tent gave me the confidence to feel that I could bake. It was a dream come true!”

Age: 24

From: Halifax

Occupation: Fashion designer

Amelia says: “It was all so much fun, meeting all the bakers, meeting the judges and presenters, there wasn’t one moment from that first week that I didn’t enjoy. It was magical.

“I am really excited to tell my godson who is 6 that I am on Bake Off and that will be the best thing ever. I cannot wait to tell him as he means the world to me, I am bursting to tell him.”

Age: 36

From: London

Occupation: International Health Adviser

David says: “I have watched Bake Off from the start, and I have daydreamed so many times walking to work about being in it for such a long time. And when I got accepted it was such a mixture of emotions.

“You feel like royalty walking into the tent, you have a runner looking after you, bringing you drinks. It’s very different to ordinary life, and a fantastic experience.”

Age: 40

From: Leeds

Occupation: Online Project Manager

Helena says: “I won a baking competition at work and that gave me the confidence to apply. Although when I learned that I had got in I had a bit of a confidence crisis thinking, can I possibly be good enough?

“I was literally numb on the first day, I couldn’t take it all in, really. It was such a blur, and it hit me afterwards that I had made it into the Tent.”

Age: 20

From: Durham

Occupation: Student

Henry says: “I have wanted to get into the tent since series 2. They filmed it at the end of my road, so I used to see Paul Hollywood when I walked past the tent to go to school in the mornings, so I really got into it. To be inside the actual tent was totally wonderful.”

Age: 20

From: Surrey

Occupation: Part-time waiter

Jamie says: “When they called to tell me it was a real shock, I really wasn’t expecting it at all. But a nice shock!

“I was quite nervous at the beginning but by the second day the bakers had all gelled and we were all pretty much best mates, and it was great.”

Age: 26

From: Stratford-upon-Avon

Occupation: Theatre manager/fitness instructor

Michael says: “This was the very first time that I applied, one night I applied as I was a bit bored, I never thought I would get to the audition process.

“My grandma [will be] totally speechless, she would have to sit down in a quiet room and have a cup of tea.”

Age: 35

From: Wales

Occupation: Print Shop Administrator

Michelle says: “I was so emotional when I found out, I cry when I am happy and cry when I am sad. I have wanted it for so long, so I couldn’t believe it.”

Age: 56

From: Essex

Occupation: HGV Driver

Phil says: “My memory of the first week is being minibussed into the site and seeing the tent, those wonderful white peaks and thinking that this is happening, it’s not just a dream. I have yearned for this for years, it’s amazing.”

Age: 34

From: Leicester

Occupation: Marketing Consultant

Priya says: “I downloaded the application for Bake Off in 2012 the year I got married but I thought I would never get in. I applied again last year, and then this year I got in and it was so dreamy and unreal.

“I was in no doubt it would change my life. And it taught me to pursue the things you love, and you just have to go for it.”

Age: 28

From: Somerset

Occupation: Veterinary Surgeon

Rosie says: “When I heard I was accepted, the only word I can describe it as is ecstatic!

“The nurses at work are going to be so surprised, they will have no idea. They asked me the other day would I apply again and I could honestly and categorically answer, no I don’t think I will!”

Age: 28

From: Chester

Occupation: Shop Assistant

Steph says: “I didn’t think that I would get in, I wanted to give it a go. It’s just beyond anything that I can imagine, because I didn’t really dream that I would get in, it has been the most incredible surreal experience.”

Dan – ELIMINATED

Age: 32

From: Rotherham

Occupation: Support Worker

Dan says: “I was so adamant to get on [Bake Off], it’s very hard to describe the feelings, all strange and surreal. And then when you are in the tent it all feels normal pretty quickly.

“The first time I saw the white peaks of the tent it gave me butterflies”

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.