Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones reunite in first look at The Aeronauts

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have reunited for The Aeronauts, and the new trailer gives us our first glimpse of the duo on screen together since their Oscar-nominated film The Theory of Everything.

Written by Harry Potter and The Cursed Child’s Jack Thorne, Jones plays fictional hot air balloon pilot Amelia Wren, who teams up with real-life meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) in 1862 to advance human understanding of the weather by flying higher than anyone in history. Though the journey starts out well, it soon becomes a fight for survival.

Check out the trailer below:

The Aeronauts came under scrutiny back when it was announced in 2018, with the Royal Society complaining that the film wrote real-life balloonist Henry Coxwell out of the story in favour of Jones’ fictional character.

“It’s a great shame that Henry isn’t portrayed because he performed very well and saved the life of a leading scientist,” Keith Moore, Head of the Library at the Royal Society, told The Telegraph. “Glaisher was just looking at his instruments – he was very much the cargo.”

As the story goes, Coxwell saved both his life and Glaisher’s by climbing up into the rigging to release a trapped valve, while the balloon floated seven miles above sea level.

But Jones and Redmayne do make a fine duo…

The Aeronauts will be released in UK cinemas on 6th December 2019