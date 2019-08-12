Tom Allen announced as new host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired

Tom Allen, you’re hired – to front The Apprentice companion show You’re Fired.

Advertisement

Allen has replaced Rhod Gilbert for the upcoming 2019 instalment of the spin-off which sees a panel of business leaders, comedians and fans pour over the events of each episode, with behind-the-scenes footage and bloopers thrown in to give us an insight into the candidates.

The panel are also joined by the most recent casualty of Lord Alan Sugar’s boardroom to explain where they went wrong – and to add whether they believe the business mogul made the right decision in firing them.

On his appointment, self-confessed super-fan Allen said: “I’m excited and humbled to be joining this wonderful, much loved show as host.

“I’m looking forward to analysing, satirising and, dare I say, celebrating the many ‘interesting’ choices the candidates make during their Apprentice journey whilst gaining valuable insight into the business world.”

Allen may be a familiar face to some, with his barbed, razor-sharp wit seeing him become a staple on many panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Bake Off: An Extra Slice and Mock the Week.

More recently, Allen has co-hosted Bake Off: The Professionals with former contestant Liam Charles.

Allen will be taking over from Gilbert, who decided to end his three year tenure over touring commitments.

“I’m back on the road after a seven year break, and with such a busy stand-up touring schedule, it’s time to hand over the reins of You’re Fired to someone else,” he said. “The brilliant Tom Allen is going to smash it. In a good way.”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC said: “I’d like to thank Rhod for his fantastic three years in the hot seat, but the show will be in very safe hands as Tom will bring audiences at home and in the studio his own unique take on the weekly tasks and what happens in the Apprentice boardroom.”

Advertisement

The Apprentice, and The Apprentice: You’re Hired, return to the BBC later this year