Lego launch Friends set to mark the sitcom’s 25th anniversary

No one told you life was gonna be this way, but 25 years on, Friends is still as popular as ever – according to Ofcom, it was the most-streamed show in the UK in 2018.

Advertisement

Now, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the show, LEGO are tapping into the nostalgia by releasing a special edition set featuring Rachel, Joey, Ross and even Gunther.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The set is a miniature brick construction of the Central Perk coffee shop where the gang would hang out in the show. If you’re a real Friends addict, you’ll also have noticed that all of the character figurines are modelled on the stars’ looks from the first season.

If you’re asking us, miniature Ross bears the strongest resemblance to the real-life David Schwimmer.

The Friends set was commissioned as part of the Lego Ideas program, in which creators submit builds to the website, and, if they receive 10,000 votes from the community, they will be considered for retail purposes. This one made it through, for obvious commercial reasons.

Advertisement

The set retails at £64.99, and comprises of 1070 pieces. It will be available from the Lego website from the 1st of September.