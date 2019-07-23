Accessibility Links

  Love Island's Anna in trouble as Jordan has his head turned by India – and fans are shocked

Love Island’s Anna in trouble as Jordan has his head turned by India – and fans are shocked

Jordan made Anna his “chick” - and now he's having second thoughts

Jordan Love Island (ITV)

Please, give us one minute to pick our jaw up off the floor. With less than a week to go before the Love Island final – a time when the remaining couples are usually at the peak of being loved-up – one islander has gone rogue.

Anton and Belle look to be on the verge of splitting following the headline challenge, Harley’s not impressed with Chris and now Jordan and Anna are on the rocks after he admitted to enjoying India’s company.

In our first look at tonight’s (23rd July) episode, he tells Curtis: “The last couple of days I’ve had conversations with India, and I’m finding myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa, and it’s made me sit back and think.”

Anna is seemingly picking up on her boyfriend’s vibe, admitting she’s had a “bad feeling”.

Jordan’s U-turn comes a day after he said he asked Anna to be his “chick”, popping the big question before proclaiming “man’s got a girlfriend” to the rest of the Islanders.

Predictably fans were left gobsmacked by his revelation and now everyone is questioning his intentions; has the spirit of Michael entered him? Is he a huge game player?

Viewers were initially shocked…

Others joked that “the spirit of dumped Islander Michael” lives on, referencing how the firefighter famously dumped Amber for Joanna, only to suddenly have his head turned back to his old flame when Joanna left the villa.

Others believed that Jordan was majorly game playing, after himself and Anna were in the bottom three couples in the public vote and the savage headline challenge.

We’ll have to wait until tonight to see whether Jordan acts on his feelings, but one thing is certain – this final week of Love Island could be the show’s most dramatic yet…

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

