Love Island’s Anna in trouble as Jordan has his head turned by India – and fans are shocked

Please, give us one minute to pick our jaw up off the floor. With less than a week to go before the Love Island final – a time when the remaining couples are usually at the peak of being loved-up – one islander has gone rogue.

Anton and Belle look to be on the verge of splitting following the headline challenge, Harley’s not impressed with Chris and now Jordan and Anna are on the rocks after he admitted to enjoying India’s company.

In our first look at tonight’s (23rd July) episode, he tells Curtis: “The last couple of days I’ve had conversations with India, and I’m finding myself looking forward to bumping into her in the villa, and it’s made me sit back and think.”

WAIT… 😮Is Jordan having second thoughts about Anna now?! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5UoKW7pt28 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 22, 2019

Anna is seemingly picking up on her boyfriend’s vibe, admitting she’s had a “bad feeling”.

Jordan’s U-turn comes a day after he said he asked Anna to be his “chick”, popping the big question before proclaiming “man’s got a girlfriend” to the rest of the Islanders.

Predictably fans were left gobsmacked by his revelation and now everyone is questioning his intentions; has the spirit of Michael entered him? Is he a huge game player?

Viewers were initially shocked…

Jordan logic:

“I’m gUnNa mAkE aNnA mY cHiCk”

Later that day:

*Jordan nd Anna are in the bottom 2*

The next day:

UnO wHaT iNdIa iS gOrJjjJ i LoVe bUmPiNg iNtO hEr #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EI2gM3RZJ7 — 🇯🇲x🇨🇾 (@badbitchclubx) July 23, 2019

Jordan trying to move on from Anna to India. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lcvR6lIV9Y — Joshua Teya (@JoshuaTeya) July 23, 2019

Others joked that “the spirit of dumped Islander Michael” lives on, referencing how the firefighter famously dumped Amber for Joanna, only to suddenly have his head turned back to his old flame when Joanna left the villa.

THROUGH JORDAN, THE SPIRIT OF MICHEAL SHALL LIVE ON 💉💉💉 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CgwUD4BXFR — Love Island Commentary every 9pm (@NewCallerID) July 22, 2019

Michael still in the villa using Jordan as a disguise…. 🤦‍♀️#loveisland pic.twitter.com/ku8jAgdPVV — Vicki Matthews (@VickStar020404) July 22, 2019

Nah the spirit that possessed Michael has taken a new host and his name is Jordan #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cwsscf39mW — no ones boi (@BlackKing_debi) July 22, 2019

Others believed that Jordan was majorly game playing, after himself and Anna were in the bottom three couples in the public vote and the savage headline challenge.

Jordan definitely is only trying to get into a new couple because of him and Anna being in the bottom 3 times & he knows the nation doesn’t like them – game player #loveisland pic.twitter.com/67TsqTTb0T — Stephanie (@stephanie_gavin) July 22, 2019

My theory is after that challenge Jordan clocked he ain’t winning with Anna an he don’t have to pretend anymore, mate. #loveisland — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) July 22, 2019

JORDAN TURNING HIS HEAD CAUSE THE PUBLIC DONT LIKE HIM AND ANNA #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KLVQ8WKwFU — Natalie (@natalliieeeeee) July 22, 2019

We’ll have to wait until tonight to see whether Jordan acts on his feelings, but one thing is certain – this final week of Love Island could be the show’s most dramatic yet…

