Who is Lavena Back? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who “isn’t afraid to say it how it is”

Love Island has welcomed a fresh batch of arrivals, but how will they shake up the villa?

We’ve got the lowdown on Lavena Back, the business developer looking for love in Majorca…

Meet Lavena Back…

Who is Lavena coupled up with? As of yet, no-one, but watch this space.

Age: 23

From: Croydon

Job: Business developer

Instagram: @iam_l.v

Sparks could fly once Lavena lands on the island with her attitude towards finding the right man.

When asked about how far she would go to find the perfect partner, she said: “I don’t really care. I’m there to find love. As everyone says it’s not Friend Island. I’m not afraid to say it how it is.”

But Lavena also describes herself as “funny and always up for a laugh” and says she is “confident and has a lot of good chat.”

She said: “I’m loyal but if I wasn’t feeling it I would definitely say.

“People say that if I’m upset I keep it to myself too much, and then I end up ghosting people. But you can’t ghost people on the island.”

And it sounds like Lavena means business in Majorca, after being single for four years, she’s ready to find love: “I’m confident and I’m ready for love.

“I’ve been on my own for four years so whoever I meet in there I will fall for.

“I needed a while to get over my last relationship and really enjoy myself before I could commit to someone.

“But now I’m very much ready.”

What is Lavena looking for?

Lavena already has a good idea of what she’s after, and she’s hoping to meet her “perfect guy” who she describes as someone “very attentive, caring, committed and loyal” but will she find that on the island?

She has eyed up the boys in the villa and while she likes the look of Tom, Danny and Anton, Lavena said: “If I had my pick, I’d probably go for Michael but I feel like he’s really coupled up.”

Michael is hitting it off with Amber in their pairing, but Lavena could put up a fight for him over the coming days after her arrival.

When asked about the girls, she said: “I’d say maybe Amber is my biggest competition. We have a similar look.

Could we see fireworks in the fight for Michael? Or will Lavena retreat and set her sights on Anton who she thinks “seems very funny” and that they “would bounce off each other.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2