When is Dracula coming to TV? Who’s writing it? And who’s in the cast?

While we may be a way off from any new episodes of Sherlock, its creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have been keeping busy, with the pair working on a new literary adaptation – Dracula.

The new take on the iconic vampire won’t be on TV for a while yet, but here’s what we know about it so far.

Definitely not for a while, though as of March 2019 the series has finally begun filming, as confirmed on Steven Moffat’s Instagram account (in a post that also hints at the drama’s logo).

Rumour has it that the series may air in late 2019 or early 2020 in a Sunday evening slot, though at this stage any scheduling plans would be in a very early stage. We’re currently guessing Christmas 2019 or New Year 2020.

It’s been revealed that Danish actor Claes Bang will play the bloodsucker, with Bang describing himself as “thrilled” by the opportunity.

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Dracula, especially when the script is in the hands of the incredible talents of Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and the team responsible for Sherlock,” he said in a release.

“I’m so excited that I get to dig in to this iconic and super-interesting character. Yes he’s evil, but there’s also so much more to him, he’s charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy. I realise that there’s a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged, to be taking on this incredible character.”

“It was one of those moments – who else could it be than Claes?” added production company Hartswood Films and writers Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

“He has it all. Brilliant, gorgeous, charismatic, lethal. Tall, dark and gruesome all at once. Hell has a new boss.”

And Bang won’t be alone, with the Dracula team recently confirming that actors Joanna Scanlan, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Lujza Richter and Morfydd Clark would be joining the drama in as-yet unknown roles, alongside co-writer Gatiss, who previously expressed an interest in playing Dracula’s henchman Renfield.

“The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man,” he told RadioTimes.com in 2017. “That’s the best part. We’ll see.”

“It’s so exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes doesn’t eat them all,” Moffat said of the new cast.

“I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true,” added Gatiss. “And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night!”

The BBC also announced that Sherlock’s Jonathan Aris, plus Sacha Dhawan (Davos from Iron Fist) Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Curtis from Misfits), Catherine Schell (Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Doctor Who 1979 series City of Death), Youssef Kerkour (Sami from Home) and Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Game of Thrones) will star, with the actors believed to be appearing in the three-part drama’s second episode, which recently concluded filming.

Other actors and their roles are expected to be announced in due course – but for now, we’ve had a go at guessing who everyone could be playing here.

Well, Dracula of course! Moffat and Gatiss are set to bring a new take to one of the most iconic characters in fiction, the blood-sucking vampire created by Bram Stoker for his 1897 novel, and who has informed the popular culture image of vampires ever since.

And a short description of the series has now been revealed, confirming that the three-part drama won’t be modernising the Victorian tale like Moffat and Gatiss did for Sherlock.

Three feature length episodes will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy. In Transylvania in 1897, the blood-drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London. And be warned: the dead travel fast.

More recently, Moffat and Gatiss also revealed that the drama will re-centre the story to have the evil Count as the “hero of his own story,” rather than a shadowy enemy for the main characters to battle (as he appears in Stoker’s original novel).

“We sort of made a promise to ourselves and the people who are making it, paying for it, that we’d make Dracula the hero of his own story, and less of a shadowy presence,” Gatiss told RadioTimes.com in January 2019.

“And that’s a really clever idea, but we had to make good on it!”

“We quickly found out why he’s often kept a shadowy presence,” Moffat agreed.

“Having an evil lead character is actually really difficult. That’s been the main challenge I think. But how we’ve handled that, you’ll have to wait and see.”

Who’s making Dracula?

As noted above, the series is created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and produced by Hartswood Films – that’s the company run by Moffat’s wife and creative partner Sue Vertue – who also made Sherlock. The series is currently filming in Bray Studios, Maidenhead, which coincidentally was the location for many classic vampire movies starring Christopher Lee made by Hammer Film Productions.

And when it’s finished Dracula will air on the BBC – who broadcast Sherlock – in the UK and Netflix internationally, with the two broadcasters cooperating in the production of the supernatural drama.