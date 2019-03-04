Steven Moffat marks first day of filming on Dracula
The Sherlock co-creator shared a photo from the set of the upcoming BBC series
Here’s news to sink your fangs into: the cameras are rolling on the upcoming Dracula TV series from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.
Although the iconic vampire is unlikely to fly onto our screens for a while yet, Moffat shared a sneak peek from the show’s set ahead of the first day of shooting. Well, we say ‘sneak peek of the show’s set’, we mean ‘a picture of a small sign on set that doesn’t give anything away about the show’.
So, why are they filming in a castle? Unlike their approach to Sherlock, Moffat and Gatiss won’t bring the blood-sucking monster into the present day, with the series instead set in the Victorian era.
However, they are making a major break from previous adaptations of Bram Stoker’s original novel.
Speaking at the Radio Times Covers Party, the pair revealed they’ll be making Dracula – played by Danish actor Claes Bang – “the hero of his own story”, as opposed to the traditional villain he is portrayed as.
“Having an evil lead character is actually really difficult. That’s been the main challenge, I think. But how we’ve handled, that you’ll have to wait and see,” Moffat said.
And wait we will as the BBC are yet to unveil exactly when the three-part series will appear. In other words, you’ve still got a while before you need to keep some wooden stakes at the ready.