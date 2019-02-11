Dracula co-creator Mark Gatiss confirms he WILL have a role in the new series
The Sherlock co-creator and star has joined the cast of the BBC and Netflix series
Mark Gatiss will be joining the cast of BBC and Netflix drama Dracula.
Gatiss is co-creating the series with his longtime Sherlock collaborator Steven Moffat, but now it has been confirmed that he will also have a role within the TV drama.
“I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true," Gatiss said. "And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night!"
It's not yet know who Gatiss will play in the three-part mini-series, but the actor has previously expressed an interest in playing Renfield, an inmate at a lunatic asylum who falls under the influence of Count Dracula.
- Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss have finished writing Dracula with filming to start “very soon”
- When is Dracula coming to TV? Who’s writing it? And who’s in the cast?
- Mark Gatiss reveals the part he wants to play in his new Dracula TV series
"I don’t know yet [if I’ll be in it]," Gatiss told ITV’s Lorraine back in December. "The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man. That’s the best part. We’ll see.”
More like this
In Sherlock, Gatiss plays the part of Sherlock Holmes' older brother, Mycroft.
Other newly announced cast members include John Heffernan (The Crown), Joanna Scanlan (Hold The Sunset), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials, Patrick Melrose) and Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread).
They will star alongside Claes Bang, who will play the eponymous vampire in the adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel.
On the new casting announcements, Gatiss's co-writer Moffat said, “So exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes doesn’t eat them all.”
Dracula will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK.