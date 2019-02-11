“I’m running out of childhood dreams to come true," Gatiss said. "And what a delight to join this fantastic cast. The children of the night!"

It's not yet know who Gatiss will play in the three-part mini-series, but the actor has previously expressed an interest in playing Renfield, an inmate at a lunatic asylum who falls under the influence of Count Dracula.

"I don’t know yet [if I’ll be in it]," Gatiss told ITV’s Lorraine back in December. "The part I’d like is obviously Renfield, the mad man. That’s the best part. We’ll see.”

In Sherlock, Gatiss plays the part of Sherlock Holmes' older brother, Mycroft.

Other newly announced cast members include John Heffernan (The Crown), Joanna Scanlan (Hold The Sunset), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials, Patrick Melrose) and Lujza Richter (Phantom Thread).

They will star alongside Claes Bang, who will play the eponymous vampire in the adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel.

On the new casting announcements, Gatiss's co-writer Moffat said, “So exciting to see an amazing new cast start to assemble, I hope Claes doesn’t eat them all.”

Dracula will premiere on BBC1 in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK.