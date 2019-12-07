However, in the below picture he's looking out over the assembled nuns — is the stage set for a massacre? Or have the vampire-battling nuns (first seen the show's teaser trailer) got some stakes up their sleeves?

Mother Superior (Joanna Scalan), Dracula (Claes Bang) and Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

We're also introduced to another major character from Bram Stoker's book of the same name, Jonathan Harker (played by John Heffernan), an English solicitor who visits Dracula's castle — only to soon discover that he's being kept captive.

Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan)

We also meet a new female character called Dorabella (Lily Dodsworth-Evans), who in this behind-the-scenes shot appears to be on a dock waiting for — or about to board — a ship, most likely a Russian ship from the original book called The Demeter, where Dracula enacts a gradual massacre over the weeks of his voyage from Transylvania to Whitby, England.

More like this

Behind-the-scenes image of Dorabella (Lily Dodsworth-Evans)

There are also images of the Count onboard The Demeter, while another shows him on the ship and apparently threatening a young character called Yamini (Lily Kakkar) — perhaps a reworked version of the book character Wilhelmina "Mina" Harker, whom the Count controls by feeding her his blood.

Olgaren (Youssef Kerkour), Piotr (Samuel Blenkin), Captain Sokolov (Jonathan Aris), Dracula (Claes Bang), Dr Sharma (Sacha Dhawan)

Yamini (Lily Kakkar)

Finally, we also get another glimpse of Lord Ruthven, the terrified man whom viewers might recognise from the end of the show's teaser trailer, as Dracula smiles at his young victim.

“Try and stay calm,” he says. “You’re doing very well.”

Lord Ruthven (Patrick Walsh McBride)

Looks like it's going to be a scary start to the New Year...

It's been revealed that Dracula will air its first episode (called The Rules of the Beast) on New Year's Day (Wednesday 1st January) at 9.00pm on BBC1. The subsequent episodes will air on the two days after.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser trailer below: