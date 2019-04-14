New Dracula series was inspired by a photo of Benedict Cumberbatch, says Mark Gatiss
Gatiss has co-created the BBC/Netflix adaptation alongside Steven Moffat
Sherlock's Mark Gatiss has revealed that the original inspiration behind his upcoming BBC/Netflix series Dracula came from a rather unlikely source: a photograph of Benedict Cumberbatch.
Speaking at an event at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, Gatiss said that the "germ" of the idea came midway through filming the third season of Sherlock.
- Steven Moffat’s Dracula drama WON'T be set in the modern day
- Mark Gatiss reveals the part he wants to play in his new Dracula TV series
"It came about several years ago," Gatiss said. "We were filming — we'd just started the third series of Sherlock, where he comes back from the dead, and we had to break off after two days to go to the RTS awards (somebody has to do it) and I had a picture on my phone of Benedict silhouetted against the door of Mrs Hudson's room."
"I showed it to Ben Stephenson, who was then the Head of Drama [at the BBC], and I said, 'Looks like Dracula'. And he said, 'Do you want to do it?'"
"It didn't happen immediately but that was the germ of it, really. So it just seemed like the natural one to do if we were able to."
More like this
The three-part literary adaptation is co-written by Gatiss and Steven Moffat, and stars Danish actor Claes Bang as the eponymous vampire.