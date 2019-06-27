Who is Lucie Donlan? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant and surfer

Love Island is back for its fifth series – with a whole new cast looking for romance.

Here’s the lowdown on Lucie Donlan…

Meet Lucie Donlan…

Who is Lucie coupled up with on Love Island? In the first recoupling, Lucie decided to split from her other half Tommy and pair up with Joe. The pair then made it “exclusive” but before long Lucie was left single again after Joe was voted off the island. She is currently paired with Anton, who chose to save her in the latest re-coupling in order to give her another chance at love in the villa.

Age: 21

From: Newquay, Cornwall

Job: Surfer

Instagram: @lucierosedonlan

Lucie Donlan is a surfer (Laura Crane vibes, anyone?) and a professional model, having appeared in Coast, High Tide and Wed magazines.

She has an impressive 46.3k followers already, and can count TOWIE’s Joey Essex as a mate.

“I’ve spoken to Joey Essex on and off because I love his personality, it’s so funny,” she said. “I was on a shoot and I was introduced to him, then he followed me on Instagram a few weeks later.

“We were talking about his dog because I love dogs and then we just said that we should go on date but it didn’t happen. Looks-wise I wouldn’t go for that kind of look but I do like his personality.”

Despite her modelling work, Lucie doesn’t consider herself to be particularly glam – and is certainly not a girly girl.

“I stand out and I’m different to the usual girls that might go on the show. I’m more into sports as well as being glam. I can do both, which makes me stand out compared to other girls,” she said. “I’m more of a guy’s girl than a girl’s girl.

“I just don’t like hanging out with girly girls too much. I like hanging out with guys because they’re into the same type of sports…. less drama really.”

And if Lucie likes the look of a lad, she’s not afraid to take him from a girl.

“I don’t think there really is a girl code,” she said. “If I was really good friends with a girl then I wouldn’t go for their guy but I’m not really a girly girl anyway, unless I really get on with a girl and they would support me in everything I did.”

What is Lucie looking for in the villa?

Having previously dated last year’s short-lived Islander Charlie Frederick, Lucie is looking for another blonde.

“I like the typical surfer look,” she said. “I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out. I’d rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport.”

But the boys are going to have to work pretty hard to keep Lucie interested, as she admits she’s never had a relationship last longer than six months.

“I can cut boys off very quickly, that’s pretty bad I’d say,” she said. “If they really like me, I can be like ‘Whatever, bye.’ I can switch off really quickly.”

When did Lucie date series four Islander Charlie Frederick?

Lucie coupled up with Charlie in 2018 after he left the Love Island villa, seeing an opportunity to get to know him when he paid a visit to her home town of Newquay.

“He asked on Instagram whether anyone had a surfboard he could borrow, so I let him know and it kind of went from there,” he said.

The pair got close quickly, and even went on holiday together.

“We went away for a whole month together,” she told us before entering the villa. “He asked me if I wanted to go to Portugal so I said ‘yeah, let’s go’ so we went on surf trip, and then when we got back he asked to plan another trip.”

However, things broke down due to distance.

“It kind of fizzled out because he lived where he lived and I live where I live. We had some really nice times together so it’s a shame that it ended really,” she said.

Charlie has been notably less enthusiastic about their brief relationship.

“[She’s] most definitely not looking for love!” he told Mail Online before Lucie entered the villa. “She’s only 21! I hope she’s going in there with the right intentions. She’ll get a couple of Instagram followers on the way, if you know what I mean.

“She said it herself. I don’t even need to say she used my name to get famous. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get the Z-list fame.”

Now, Charlie’s other ex Arabella has entered the villa – and tells Lucie about their shared dating history.

What has Lucie been up to on Love Island?

After a rocky start following a brief dalliance with Tommy, Lucie then paired up with Joe, with the pair announcing they were in an “exclusive” coupling.

When you’re not a hugger and someone starts crying:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HABRd2MOuj — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2019

But things didn’t go as swimmingly with former BFF Amy, who accused a tearful Lucie of spending “too much time” with Joe and not enough with the girls.

Her friendship with Tommy then raised Joe’s eyebrows, with the sandwich man asking her to “spend more time with the girls” – leaving Lucie once again in tears.

He later apologised, telling her he could envisage her being his girlfriend one day but alas, the dream was short-lived, as Joe was then voted off the island, leaving Lucie single.

A week later, she was saved from being dumped from the island by Anton, who picked her in the latest re-coupling to give her another chance at love in the villa.

