Joey Essex dressed up as Donald Trump for Celebrity Juice and it was uncanny
The former TOWIE star opted for a very scary Halloween costume
Joey Essex might struggle in a pub quiz, but surely he is joking when he says he doesn't know who Donald Trump is?
The former TOWIE star's bold claim seems even harder to believe seeing as he dressed as the US Republican presidential candidate for a Celebrity Juice Halloween special, and has also been following Trump and Clinton on the campaign trail for his series Educating Joey Essex.
Sporting plenty of fake tan and bronzer as well as Trump's signature hair-do, Essex appeared alongside Harley Quinn (Holly Willoughby) and Maleficent (Fearne Cotton) on the panel show.
But he told host Keith Lemon: "I don’t really know who he is so I don’t really know who I am right now but I know that he’s caked, which means rich, and quite clever because he’s about to rule the world. That’s pretty sick."
Asked if he had a message for the controversial businessman, he added: "Hello, Donald Trump. I’m Joey Essex. You probably don’t know who I am… I thought I’d dress as you tonight because you’ve got a nice smile."
One viewer thought there might be some parallels between the two.
Joey Essex...Donald Trump...same attention span ?? #CelebJuice pic.twitter.com/OXt02nUoi2
— Ashleigh (@Ashleighw13) October 27, 2016
They do share a love of fake tan...
Donald Trump...the only costume where a person from Essex has to put on MORE fake tan than usual. #CelebJuice
— Ashleigh (@Ashleighw13) October 27, 2016
The convincing Halloween costume was a big hit with viewers.
Essex as Trump: a stroke of genius?