Sporting plenty of fake tan and bronzer as well as Trump's signature hair-do, Essex appeared alongside Harley Quinn (Holly Willoughby) and Maleficent (Fearne Cotton) on the panel show.

But he told host Keith Lemon: "I don’t really know who he is so I don’t really know who I am right now but I know that he’s caked, which means rich, and quite clever because he’s about to rule the world. That’s pretty sick."

Asked if he had a message for the controversial businessman, he added: "Hello, Donald Trump. I’m Joey Essex. You probably don’t know who I am… I thought I’d dress as you tonight because you’ve got a nice smile."

One viewer thought there might be some parallels between the two.

They do share a love of fake tan...

Donald Trump...the only costume where a person from Essex has to put on MORE fake tan than usual. #CelebJuice — Ashleigh (@Ashleighw13) October 27, 2016

The convincing Halloween costume was a big hit with viewers.

Essex as Trump: a stroke of genius?