When is Dark Mon£y on TV? What’s it about? Who’s in the cast?

Dark Mon£y tells the story of an ordinary British family whose young boy has been abused by a famous filmmaker in Hollywood – and their decision to accept a substantial pay out in return for their silence.

The four-part drama stars Babou Ceesay and Jill Halfpenny and is written by Levi David Addai, best known for his TV movie Damilola Our Loved Boy.

When will Dark Mon£y air on TV?

CONFIRMED: Dark Money will begin on Monday 8th July at 9pm on BBC1.

What is Dark Mon£y about?

Dark Mon£y introduces us to the Mensahs, a fictional working-class family from North London headed up by mum Sam (Jill Halfpenny) and dad Manny (Babou Ceesay). Their youngest son Isaac, has recently finished filming a major Hollywood movie role – but the family’s world is shattered when Isaac reveals he was abused whilst out in America by a renowned filmmaker.

According to the BBC’s synopsis, “Although guilt-ridden, the family decide to accept a substantial pay-off to keep silent, believing the money will help start a new life, enable them to heal and avoid the publicity hell of pressing charges against a celebrity. They are wrong. Damage runs deep, and the price of taking the money may be too high.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, says Levi David Addai’s script is “gripping, timely and original.”

Who is in the cast of Dark Mon£y?

Babou Ceesay will play Manny, with Jill Halfpenny as Sam.

Ceesay is best known for his role as Richard Taylor in the TV movie Damilola Our Loved Boy. He has also starred in National Treasure, Into the Badlands, and Guerilla. Halfpenny, whose Strictly Come Dancing jive is still legendary, played Kate in EastEnders and has since appeared in Waterloo Road, Humans, and Three Girls.

Also starring are Poldark’s Rebecca Front and Chewing Gum star Susan Wokoma. They are joined by Home From Home actress Olive Gray, EastEnders’ Ellen Thomas and Gary Beadle, Arnold Oceng from The Good Lie, and Resident Evil’s Joseph May, as well as Our Girl star Rudi Dharmalingam.

Ceesay, who previously worked with writer Levi David Addai on Damilola Our Loved Boy, said: “I’m delighted to be heading back to the BBC for Dark Mon£y and to be reunited with Levi to tell this powerful story. I’m also looking forward to collaborating with Jill, Lewis and the team.”

Halfpenny added: “I’m thrilled to be playing Sam in Dark Mon£y. Getting the opportunity to work with [director] Lewis Arnold again is fantastic and I’m really excited to work with Babou Ceesay on this incredible project that Levi has created.”