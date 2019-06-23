Tommy has yet another kitchen nightmare in unaired Love Island clip

It’s happened again, Love Island fans: after a further cooking disaster, Tommy Fury has proven why he should never be let in the villa’s kitchen – he’s committed another culinary food pax, if you will.

During Saturday’s Unseen Bits, viewers saw a previously unaired clip of the boxer trying to cut an ice cube with a table knife.

Struggling to fit a large chunk of ice in his water bottle with brute strength alone, Tommy – a fully-grown adult, we need to remind you – tried hitting the block with a fork before pulling the blunt knife from the drawer.

And, as you might have guessed, it didn’t work, with Tommy left sighing, hands on his hips.

Although Tommy had to go without a chilled drink, it did provide viewers plenty to laugh about.

This wasn’t all. In the same episode, we also saw Tommy discovering the wonders of decaffeinated coffee.

After hearing fellow islander Danny was holding a cup of “decaf”, Tommy asked: “What’s the difference?”

“Decaf ain’t got any caffeine in it. It’s been decaffeinated,” explained a baffled Danny. “That means it won’t keep you up.”

Marvelling at the idea, Tommy replied: “That’s actually a good thing!”

But we shouldn’t be surprised by this. When Molly-Mae Hague first entered the villa, Tommy was forced to admit he didn’t know how to make a cup of tea, asking other islanders how to boil a kettle.

Even with this help, Tommy still managed to mess up a brew later on, adding milk to a green tea bag.

And, of course, there’s sandwich-gate, where Tommy tried to impress newcomer Maura Higgins with a Fyre-Festival-style cheese on bread, slathered in ketchup and mayo.

Moral of the story: no matter how much you like him, always raincheck a dinner party hosted by Tommy Fury.

