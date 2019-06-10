Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Jodie Whittaker wants to guest star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine – or Derry Girls

Jodie Whittaker wants to guest star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine – or Derry Girls

The current Doctor Who star is desperate to appear in her two favourite TV shows

JodieComedy

Jodie Whittaker’s schedule is pretty packed these days, with the 36-year-old currently shooting her second series of Doctor Who in Cardiff and around the world. But if she wasn’t the Doctor? Well, Whittaker has her eye on a guest spot in a couple of plum TV shows, starting with a certain fan-favourite US comedy set in a police precinct…

Advertisement

“Mandip [Gill] knows what I’d say to this: it’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Whittaker told Doctor Who Magazine when asked what other TV shows she’d like to star in.

“She’s sick of me talking her through it. I don’t know if she’s watched it or not, but I think she would be a fan if she did.”

Notably, Whittaker ALMOST lived her dream in 2018 when she met (and was photographed with) the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast (including Andy Samberg and Terry Crews) at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Surely it’s only a tiny step more for them to write her in?

And if not, well, there’s always her second choice, which is a little closer to home.

“So Brooklyn Nine-Nine…or Derry Girls,” Whittaker said, noting her love for Lisa McGee’s 1990s-set Northern Irish comedy.

“But I do a terrible Irish accent so I’d need to work on that.”

So there you have it – if New York’s OR Northern Ireland’s Finest find room for a Time Lord, they’d have a very willing participant in Whittaker.

And frankly, who wouldn’t want the Doctor on their team?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020

Tags

All about Doctor Who

JodieComedy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TV bafta

Vote TV Baftas Must-See Moment nominees unveiled

143627.a45fe947-114a-4283-8361-d5307fbe7674

New BBC comedy show rips into Doctor Who fans worried about a female Doctor

Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and Billie Piper

Here’s why everyone was talking about Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith and Billie Piper this week

TV moment of the year 2018, Getty, BBC PicturesTV moment of the year 2018, Getty, BBC Pictures

These are the top TV moments of 2018 – as voted for by you