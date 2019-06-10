Jodie Whittaker wants to guest star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine – or Derry Girls

Jodie Whittaker’s schedule is pretty packed these days, with the 36-year-old currently shooting her second series of Doctor Who in Cardiff and around the world. But if she wasn’t the Doctor? Well, Whittaker has her eye on a guest spot in a couple of plum TV shows, starting with a certain fan-favourite US comedy set in a police precinct…

Advertisement

“Mandip [Gill] knows what I’d say to this: it’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Whittaker told Doctor Who Magazine when asked what other TV shows she’d like to star in.

“She’s sick of me talking her through it. I don’t know if she’s watched it or not, but I think she would be a fan if she did.”

Notably, Whittaker ALMOST lived her dream in 2018 when she met (and was photographed with) the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast (including Andy Samberg and Terry Crews) at San Diego Comic-Con last year. Surely it’s only a tiny step more for them to write her in?

Doctor Who'nun yeni sezonunda izleyeceğimiz Jodie Whittaker ve Brooklyn Nine-Nine ekibinin bir araya geldiği anlar: pic.twitter.com/dcoQAFOrn5 — ÇapaMag Dizi (@CapaMagDizi) July 20, 2018

And if not, well, there’s always her second choice, which is a little closer to home.

“So Brooklyn Nine-Nine…or Derry Girls,” Whittaker said, noting her love for Lisa McGee’s 1990s-set Northern Irish comedy.

“But I do a terrible Irish accent so I’d need to work on that.”

So there you have it – if New York’s OR Northern Ireland’s Finest find room for a Time Lord, they’d have a very willing participant in Whittaker.

And frankly, who wouldn’t want the Doctor on their team?

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020