More viewers watched Love Island’s launch than ever before

Love Island, ITV2’s most successful show in the channel’s history, just got even bigger.

Overnight figures for the debut episode of 2019’s sun-filled reality contest was watched by an average audience of 3.3 million people. The show also had a peak viewership of 3.7million, representing a 10% rise in figures from last year.

ITV say that including ITV Hub figures from all devices, the show racked up a total of 4.2 million viewers.

Not only do these figures mean that 18.5% of all TV viewers were watching the islanders enter the villa on Tuesday, but 57% of 16-34-year-olds tuned in. In other words, advertisers looking to target younger people will, once again, be looking to graft on the show.

There’s also every chance the Love Island audience will grow. Although 2.947m people tuned into the debut show of 2018, the series’ live final peaked at 3.9 million viewers.

The first episode of the series featured an emerging love triangle between Lucie, Anton and Joe, plus the entrance of two villa bombshells in the form of ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard and boxer Tommy Fury.

