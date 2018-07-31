Love Island: The Live Final peaked at 3.9 million viewers mid-way through the episode, with an average of 3.42 million tuning in throughout the duration of the broadcast, topping Versailles on BBC2 (0.91m), Who Do You Think You Are with Shirley Ballas on BBC1 (3.39m), Lewis on ITV (1.35m) and Our Guy in Russia on Channel 4 (1.31m).

And that's not all – a further 1.9 million streamed the final online via the ITV Hub.

It's a significant jump from the series premiere in June, which broke ITV2's ratings record with an average of 2.81m and a peak of 3.2m. Love Island fever really did spread throughout the show's eight-week run.

Sadly, the show is about to head off for a hiatus until summer 2019 - but the fun isn't over just yet. We've recounted the biggest moments from the series here – and for those getting withdrawals, there will be a reunion show on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 to cap the series off.