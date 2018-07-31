Recently ousted Dr Alex was among the first, hopping on Twitter to share his delight.

"Couldn't be prouder of Jack and Dani – there isn't a more deserving couple!" he wrote. "I've loved watching their journey in the villa and I'm honoured to call them my friends. Can't wait to see you both!"

While "loyal" Georgia shared a video of herself and Sam celebrating the announcement as it came in live – and they were pretty happy about it. Sam had tweeted earlier in the night that they were unsurprisingly backing team Jani for the win.

Earlier in the night, Eyal Booker had taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post in support of his "big bro" Jack and "Mother Teresa" Dani.

Sending positive vibes & wishing all my fellow islanders the very best of luck for tonight’s episode," he wrote. "They’re all winners. I built some incredible friendships with these guys over my time on the island and cant wait to see them all. Jack definitely became my big bro & I always confided in him. Dani was my big sis and Mother Teresa to us all."

And many of the other former islanders were feeling emotional at seeing the series come to an end.

Adam Collard waxed lyrical about "true friends, emotional rollercoasters and memories for life", while Zara simply couldn't believe she'd gotten a boyfriend out of the experience.

Even the Islanders booted off early on in the run had plenty of memories to share...

And Caroline Flack had a final message to the islanders and the fans, as she prepared to say goodbye for another year.

"That was insanely brilliant!" she tweeted. "We had so much fun! Thanks for all your messages... congrats to all islanders and a massive thank you to the team for being TOTALLY BRILLIANT over the past 8 weeks! I feel so lucky to do this job. I love it so much."

