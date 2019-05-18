Eurovision wouldn’t be Eurovision without a few crazy staging choices and entertaining psychedelic song lyrics. But if that’s what you’re after, Serbia will disappoint.

Rather than anything too left-field, this year the country is sending Nevena Božović, who’ll be performing a Eurovision ballad popular in the 2000s. And spoiler: it’s probably not going to win.

Who is Serbia’s Eurovision entry Nevena Božović?

Božović is no stranger to Eurovision. Aged 13, she competed in the junior version of the competition, finishing in third place.

After a break, Božović returned to music in 2012 to compete on Serbia’s version of The Voice, finishing as runner-up.

The following year she returned to Eurovision again. Teaming up with Mirna Radulović, the singer who beat her on The Voice, the two were selected to represent Serbia at the 2013 contest.

Unfortunately, they narrowly missed out in performing in the grand final, coming six points short in their semi. However, despite not making the final, Božović became the first singer to perform in both the junior and adult versions of Eurovision.

What is Serbia’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Nevena Božović will perform Kruna (The Crown) on the Eurovision stage. And the lyrics are pretty weird to say the least. From “Let the world hear me now/I’m guarding you with my life”, to “Everything for you/I give myself to you”, some of it might be seen as a tad clingy.

What will Serbia’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

As per her national finals performance, you can expect a classic Eurovision ballad set-up: a single woman singing alone on stage with sparks firing during the climax of the song.

What are the odds of Serbia winning Eurovision 2019?

Although Božović was originally predicted to finish bottom, most bookies are now predicting Serbia will finish in 20th place.

How did Serbia do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Out of 26 competitors, Serbia’s act Sanja Ilić & Balkanika finished in 19th place. Which isn’t too bad considering they finished six places above the UK. And that their staging featured an old man dancing on a box.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 18th May 2019