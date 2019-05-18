Failing to break out of the top 19 since 2013, Greece will be hoping to change their fortunes at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

The singer they’re relying on? Katerine Duska. Here’s everything you need to know about her:

Who is Greece’s Eurovision 2019 entry Katerine Duska?

A Greek-Canadian singer/songwriter, you might know Duska from her soulful cover of Arctic Monkeys’ Do I Wanna Know. Objectively, it’s very very good.

Duska has also performed in England before, singing at The O2 Academy Islington following her 2015 album release.

What is Greece’s Eurovision 2019 song called?

Katerine Duska will perform Better Love at Eurovision 2019. It’s a catchy pop number with a video that sees Katerine dressed up in an ensemble that could have been inspired by Killing Eve’s Villanelle…

What will Greece’s Eurovision 2019 song look like on stage?

Well, we didn’t see this coming. Duska will perform in front of what looks like a fairy’s gravestone as fencers (carrying TWO swords) dance around her.

What are the odds of Greece winning Eurovision 2019?

Although Greece is far from the favourite to take the Eurovision crown, they’re predicted by many bookies to finish in the top 10.

How did Greece do at the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest?

Badly. Their song Oniro mou (English: I Dream), performed by Yianna Terzi, failed to qualify for the final.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 18th 2019