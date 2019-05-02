Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns to the West End stage with Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns to the West End stage with Fleabag

The one-woman play that formed the basis of the Bafta-winning BBC series is coming back to London for one last run – find out how to get tickets

Fleabag-Church

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has become one of the most talked-about TV series of 2019 – now the star is bringing the show back for one final run on the West End stage.

Advertisement

The critically acclaimed one-woman play upon which the BBC comedy is based is returning to theatre for a limited run.

The production will be the very last time Waller-Bridge will play the character after the show ended with its “perfect” series two finale.

Fleabag started out as a one-woman show at Edinburgh Fringe and the Soho Theatre in 2013, before being adapted into a Bafta-winning television series airing on BBC3 and BBC1.

The television series boasted the likes of Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, Kristin Scott-Thomas and Fiona Shaw among its cast.

Waller-Bridge’s forthcoming London shows come hot on the heels of a run of performances to a sold-out run in New York.

Alongside the success of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge created and wrote the first season of the BBC’s Killing Eve, which was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and 15 Baftas.

Fleabag the play is written by Waller-Bridge and directed by her creative collaborator Vicky Jones.

The stage production will show at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited four-week run from 20th August to the 14th September.

Waller-Bridge said of the announcement: “Looooonddddooooonn!!”

Advertisement

Fleabag tickets will go on sale here from 3pm on Thursday 2nd May 2019.

Tags

All about Fleabag

Fleabag-Church
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Back to Life (BBC)

When is Back to Life on BBC1 and BBC3? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Spectre

Bond 25 announces its full cast – but there’s no title yet

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Getty, SL

Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly brought in to work on new Bond film script