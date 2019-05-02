Phoebe Waller-Bridge returns to the West End stage with Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has become one of the most talked-about TV series of 2019 – now the star is bringing the show back for one final run on the West End stage.

The critically acclaimed one-woman play upon which the BBC comedy is based is returning to theatre for a limited run.

The production will be the very last time Waller-Bridge will play the character after the show ended with its “perfect” series two finale.

Fleabag started out as a one-woman show at Edinburgh Fringe and the Soho Theatre in 2013, before being adapted into a Bafta-winning television series airing on BBC3 and BBC1.

The television series boasted the likes of Olivia Colman, Andrew Scott, Kristin Scott-Thomas and Fiona Shaw among its cast.

Waller-Bridge’s forthcoming London shows come hot on the heels of a run of performances to a sold-out run in New York.

Alongside the success of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge created and wrote the first season of the BBC’s Killing Eve, which was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and 15 Baftas.

Fleabag the play is written by Waller-Bridge and directed by her creative collaborator Vicky Jones.

The stage production will show at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London for a strictly limited four-week run from 20th August to the 14th September.

Waller-Bridge said of the announcement: “Looooonddddooooonn!!”

Fleabag tickets will go on sale here from 3pm on Thursday 2nd May 2019.