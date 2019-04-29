When is A House Through Time series 2 on TV?

Historian David Olusoga returns to the BBC with a brand new series of A House Through Time.

Just like the first series, the social history documentary will explore the history of a single house. By charting the lives of the its inhabitants, the series will show how a seemingly hum-drum terraced house can hide incredible historical secrets and moving personal stories.

Find out more about A House Through Time series two below.

What time is A House Through Time series two on TV?

The series begins on Monday 8th April at 9pm on BBC2. The series then continues every Monday night for four weeks. Catch up on BBC iPlayer online if you miss an episode.

Is the first series of A House Through Time available to watch online?

Sadly the first series isn’t currently available to watch via iPlayer or other online streaming sites. There are clips from series one available via the BBC’s YouTube channel, including the trailer below.

Where is A House Through Time series two set?

Series one followed the changing fortunes of a house in Liverpool, but series two moves to Newcastle upon Tyne.

The end-of-terrace house is found at 5 Ravensworth Terrace in the Summerhill area of the city. The property was built in 1824, and the series investigates its inhabitants from the Victorian era to now.

Olusoga, who grew up on Tyneside, told Radio Times’s Michael Hodges that the area has always held a fascination for him.

“I discovered it in my late teens when I was taken there by a girlfriend. It was a remarkable little relic of a Newcastle that had largely gone and it was always where the most interesting people had lived,” he said. “That was true in the 60s, when it was saved from being demolished, and it was true in the 19th century when it was a place of radicalism and non-conformists.”

If you were a kid in Victorian times, you could be banished from your country for stealing an umbrella. 🌂😦 @DavidOlusoga pic.twitter.com/V62ga3xwnh — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) April 8, 2019

What is David Olusoga’s connection to Newcastle?

The 49-year-old historian was born in Nigeria to a white British mother and a black Nigerian father. However, his parents separated when Olusoga was two and his mother returned to the North East to live in Gateshead, just south of Newcastle.

“We were a mixed-race family on a council estate and it was really, really difficult,” he told Hodges. “I used to come out of school in Gateshead and would walk until I found a bus stop with a white person at it because buses didn’t stop for black people. Sometimes my sisters and I would walk all the way home because we never got to a bus stop where there was a white person.

“I tell that to young black kids now when I give talks and they can’t believe it was the case. Sometimes I can’t either.”

His family was forced to move when he was 14 following repeated racists attacks, but Olusoga said that the return to the area for A House Through Time was not a sour one.

“I left the North East with scar on my body from the racial violence I’ve experienced. But I also left with loving memories of my Geordie grandparents. I wanted to leave, I felt unwanted, but my mum’s still there and I actually found myself going back much more than I would I would.

“I’m half Nigerian but I’m also half white working-class Geordie and I’m not going to have my relationship with my home town defined by people who didn’t want me to be there. To hell with them. I love Newcastle.”

