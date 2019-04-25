Accessibility Links

  When is Vicky McClure: My Dementia Choir on TV?

When is Vicky McClure: My Dementia Choir on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Line of Duty star’s new documentary

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure (BBC)

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is bringing a brand new documentary about the connection between dementia and music to BBC1.

Vicky McClure: My Dementia Choir will explore the power of music in fighting a disease which affects 850,000 people in the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is Vicky McClure: My Dementia Choir on TV?

Vicky McClure: My Dementia Choir will air in two 60-minute parts on Thursdays on BBC1, starting 2nd May at 8pm.

What is Vicky McClure: My Dementia Choir about?

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure (BBC)

The documentary promises to take us on a “deeply personal journey” with McClure to discover how much music can truly help in fighting dementia.

McClure will team up with the University of Nottingham and specialists from the fields of medicine, music therapy and performance to form a band and choir made up of former musicians and singers with dementia who will rehearse together for a grand performance.

Who is Vicky McClure and what is her connection to the cause?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/04/2019 - Programme Name: Line of Duty - Series 5 - TX: 14/04/2019 - Episode: Line of Duty S5 - episode 3 (No. 3) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 TUESDAY 9TH APRIL 2019*** Steve (MARTIN COMPSTON), Kate (VICKY MCCLURE), Hastings (ADRIAN DUNBAR) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Peter Marley

McClure plays anti-corruption police officer Kate Fleming in Line of Duty on BBC1. She has also starred in Mother’s Day, The Replacement and Broadchurch, to name a few.

The actress has close personal experience of dementia, having cared for her grandmother, Iris, who died from the disease in 2015. During that time, and through her work with the Alzheimer’s Society, Vicky has witnessed first-hand how music therapy can transform the lives of dementia patients and their loved ones.

“This is important television,” said McClure. “We will all discover more about the incredible effects music can have on people living with dementia. One of my favourite quotes from one of my favourite artists, Bob Marley, is: ‘One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.’”

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure (BBC)
