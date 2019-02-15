“I’ve done my time” – Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert says she’s ready for other projects after BBC show exit

Death in Paradise series eight episode six was a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, after viewers were led to believe that DS Florence Cassell had been killed off — only to discover that she was alive, but was leaving the show anyway.

Advertisement

Now the actress who played Florence, Joséphine Jobert, has spoken about her exit from the BBC1 drama, confirming on Twitter that she’s setting out to work on “new adventures”.

Asked by a fan about the reasons behind her departure, Jobert said: “I’ve done my time on the show. Other projects to work on.”

“I’ll explain all of this in a few days,” she wrote. “Don’t’ worry. DIP had been an amazing experience that I’ll never forget. And you made it possible because of all the love you brought to the show, years after years.”

I’ll explain all of this in a few days. Don’t’ worry.

DIP had been an amazing experience that I’ll never forget. And you made it possible because of all the love you brought to the show, years after years.

Have a good night ❤️❤️ see you tomorrow 🙏🏼 — Josephine Jobert (@Josie_official) February 14, 2019

That’s it for me. But up to new adventures — Josephine Jobert (@Josie_official) February 14, 2019

Jobert also thanked Death in Paradise fans for their support, adding, “I’m going to miss you every Thursday.”

During the episode, Florence confirmed that, following the death of her fiancé’s Patrice (Leemore Marrett Jr), she would be quitting her job and moving to Martinique.

“Saint Marie’s a small island, and I don’t think there’s anywhere here that doesn’t have a memory of Patrice in it,” she said.

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC1