Victoria series 3 will be released in the US before airing in the UK – and fans are in a right royal fury

The drama begins on 13th January in the US. Viewers waiting to watch on ITV are not amused...

Jenna Coleman as the Queen and Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in ITV's Victoria

British fans of Victoria are up in arms, as series three of the ITV period drama is about to begin in the United States before a UK air date has even been confirmed.

Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria will make her long-awaited return to screens on US channel PBS Masterpiece on Sunday 13 January  – but viewers in the UK will have to wait until later in the year to find out what happens next.

Previous series of Victoria have traditionally launched on ITV in August before arriving in the States in January.

This time, despite series three not yet having been broadcast in the UK, it will still go out on PBS in its usual January slot.

While unable to confirm the UK air date, an ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com, “We’ll be working to ensure that any content on social media and/or from US press will be geo-blocked to avoid any spoilers for UK viewers.”

The US premiere has caught UK fans by surprise – and many feel cheated…

“I think it’s a flaming cheek,” one post read. “What gives the right for the US to have it first?”

“Even though it’s a British series about a goddamn British Queen,” another added. “Nah that’s not fair what so ever.”

Meanwhile, Victoria fans in the UK all have the same question: when will series three air on ITV?

Victoria will air on PBS in America on Sunday 13 January 2019. A UK air date on ITV has not been confirmed – we’ll update this page when we know more

This article was originally published on 8 January 2019

