Cleaning Up viewers are irritated with the drama’s “unrealistic” and “irresponsible” finale

Cleaning Up’s finale was watched by more than four million people – but many viewers have criticised the ITV drama for its “unrealistic” plot and “irresponsible” portrayal of gambling addiction.

The series starred Sheridan Smith as a struggling single mother and cleaner with a gambling addiction, who resorts to trading inside information to keep her family afloat.

Its final episode saw Smith’s character Sam avoid getting caught, successfully dob in her rivals and pay off her debts. But for many who had stuck with the show since the beginning, the storyline had become too “unconvincing”…

And the award for the most unrealistic series ever goes to… #CleaningUp — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) February 13, 2019

#CleaningUp will return next year where Sam brings down Wall St, steals the Crown Jewels, and solves Brexit. All whilst still holding down her cleaning job. — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) February 13, 2019

This is the most unconvincing sroryline I've ever seen #cleaningup — Phil J (@PhilJ1805) February 13, 2019

Hate the way they portray you can only go to Uni if u have money upfront !!!

Program so unrealistic#cleaningup — Jayne Hardman (@jaynehardman) February 13, 2019

Viewers were especially bemused by how little time Sam had to get herself out of the mess she had created…

#cleaningup She's got 50 minutes to find £50k, find somewhere to live, Pay the lodger back his money & quit gambling…… — Jaden Pascale (@jadepas87) February 13, 2019

#cleaningup She's got 30 minutes to find £50k, find somewhere to live, Pay the lodger back his money & quit gambling…… — Jaden Pascale (@jadepas87) February 13, 2019

She's got 22 minutes to… – Pay a loan of £14k

– Find a new place to live

– Get £50k back to pay Swanny

– Find a way out of the situation with Swanny and friends

– Get her daughers back

– Find a new job

– Sort out her gambling Good luck 👍 #cleaningup — Dave (@DavidMackayy) February 13, 2019

And some criticised the drama for its “irresponsible” portrayal of gambling addiction…

I’m sorry to any people out there with gambling addictions who might have thought that this programme might help make people understand in any way when the ending on #CleaningUp is them all winning in the end and we know in real life that is not the ending addicts tend to have. — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) February 13, 2019

Absolutely shocking portrayal of a gambling addict #cleaningup

I wonder if drug addiction or alcoholism would be portrayed in such a light hearted way. Very irresponsible @ITV — Victoria Smith (@TricksVS) February 13, 2019

#ITV disgraceful portrayal of gambling addiction. Turn to crime and ignore outlets such as GA and all will work out. There had to be repercussions. #cleaningup — Jonathan Spencer (@JSpencer_82) February 13, 2019

However, there was still support for the show on Twitter, with Paul Chuckle of Chuckle Brothers fame among Cleaning Up’s fans…

Some people said it was far fetched or unrealistic but it’s a drama so why not? I enjoyed #CleaningUp – had some good episodes in there and overall was a good series. Think it’s possibly got legs for a second series but also a good conclusion if not — John (@TVChatty) February 13, 2019

Brilliant watch #Cleaningup and what a actress @Sheridansmith1 is 👏 Hope there is a second series coming 🙏 — Paul Morris (@pm83) February 13, 2019

While Cleaning Up’s finale certainly sets up the show for an intriguing second series, ITV has not yet made a decision on whether to renew the drama.