David Tennant reveals when Jodie Whittaker will appear on his podcast

David Tennant’s new podcast looks set to be a very A-list affair, with Whoopi Goldberg, Olivia Colman and even former Prime Minister Gordon Brown set to be joining him on the airwaves.

But one of his most hotly anticipated guests is fellow Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, who is also lined up to feature on his new endeavour.

And now, Tennant has confirmed when the two will come together for a chat, revealing that Whittaker will be a guest on the third episode of the podcast, expected to land on Monday 11th February.

Speaking on Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Tennant explained that he’d never given Whittaker any advice about playing the coveted role of the Doctor, which he portrayed between 2005-2010.

Instead, the Broadchurch star said he had braced Whittaker for the huge level of interest she was now going to attract from fans.

“I suppose if we talked about anything it was just guard your life a little bit because you’re about to lose a certain element of it,” he said.

He added: “[Doctor Who] attracts a level of enthusiasm that’s not really like anything else because it’s cross generational and people grow up with it.”

Tennant also confessed that he did have a “favourite” actor who played The Doctor – his father-in-law, Peter Davison.

“I love them all in very special and unique ways,” he said. “Although there is one I tend to see at family gatherings.

“So my father-on-law probably has to get a special mention.”

Whittaker is currently away in South Africa filming the 12th series of Doctor Who, alongside Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole.

While details of the upcoming series are fairly scant, showrunner Chris Chibnall has teased we may see a return of some classic monsters from the Whoniverse.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020

David Tennant Does a Podcast With…will feature Jodie Whittaker in episode three, and is available on all good streaming services