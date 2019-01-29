Tom Hiddleston can’t wait to find out how his character will return in The Night Manager series two

The Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston says that he can’t wait to discover what his character Jonathan Pine does next when series two returns.

Advertisement

The actor, who starred in the BBC’s breakout John le Carré thriller, confirmed that his character would be returning for the second series, but said that the storyline is still being developed.

“At the moment [the show] is in the lap of John le Carré and his sons who run The Ink Factory, the production company which produces it,” he told BBC Radio 2 breakfast show presenter Zoe Ball.

He added that the second series may attempt to reflect contemporary events.

“They are potentially conceiving how these characters might live on: what they’re doing now given the state of the world. Which is curious given that the world is in an ‘interesting’ place, shall we say,” Hiddleston said.

“What’s Jonathan Pine doing? Where is he? He’s probably in a dark corner somewhere spying on someone. What shape or form might that take? I’m very curious to see what materialises, and that’s about as much as I can say.”

While Hiddleston is set to return to the BBC drama, director Susanne Bier told RadioTimes.com that she would not be returning to direct the second series, explaining, “I wasn’t sure that I would do my very best work the second time round”.

Loki TV series ‘depends on what happens in Avengers: Endgame’ says Tom Hiddleston

Hiddleston also spoke about the upcoming Loki TV series, but again couldn’t reveal much with the Marvel show still in pre-production. However, he did reveal that ideas for the series – which follows the God of Mischief and Thor’s adoptive brother – have almost been finalised.

“We’re currently in the process of polishing up what it will be: the ideas, the story, the pitch. But it’s definitely happening,” he said.

Can @twhiddleston give us any hints about the next series of The Night Manager? Listen to The @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show on @bbcsounds 👉https://t.co/MvWydzAcBT pic.twitter.com/WuyzszAAi6 — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) January 18, 2019

“Disney are launching a streaming service called Disney+, and I’m not sure exactly when that will be live, but anything that’s ever been made by Disney will be on that thing. So whether it’s The Lion King or Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars and Marvel and Pixar will all be part of that. So you’ll be wanting to subscribe.”

He also dropped a very intriguing hint about the upcoming Avengers movie. “It’s really exciting to do this series about Loki. I can’t say much, we’ve all got to get through Avengers: Endgame first.”

Is Hiddleston possibly suggesting that he has some role in Endgame? Could his character – just like Spider-Man – be brought back from the dead? Or this some very clever and subtle misdirection? If somebody could pull that off, it’s Loki.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 18 January 2019