FA Cup 4th round fixtures : How to watch and live stream on BBC and BT Sport

The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup have been drawn, with Arsenal set to play Manchester United at home, having drawn 2-2 when they last met in December.

Gillingham, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in the third round, will now face Swansea City, Manchester City will play Burnley, and Cup holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Times, dates and television coverage have now been confirmed: the matches will take place between Friday 25th and Monday 28th January and will be shared between BBC and BT Sport.

Check all the FA Cup 4th round kick-off times and live TV coverage below, as well as details of all FA Cup 3rd round replays.

FA Cup – full fourth round fixtures

Televised games in bold. Kick-off time 3pm unless otherwise stated

Friday 25th January 2019

Arsenal v Manchester United – 7.55pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website

Saturday 26th January 2019

Accrington Stanley v Derby County – 12.30pm, live on BT Sport 2

Millwall v Everton – 5.30pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2

Swansea v Gillingham

Shrewsbury v Wolves

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Doncaster v Oldham

Newcastle v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport

Manchester City v Burnley

Portsmouth v QPR

Sunday 27th January 2019

Crystal Palace v Tottenham – 4pm, live on BT Sport 2

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday – 6pm, live on BBC1 and BBC Sport website

Monday 28th January 2019

Barnet v Brentford – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport 2