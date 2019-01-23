How to watch and live stream The Open 2019

The 148th Open will return to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951. It will be played on the Portrush Royal Golf Club, against a backdrop of the picturesque Irish coastline.

Here is everything you need to know about golf’s biggest and oldest championship.

When is the Open 2019?

The Open will take place from the 14th to 21st July, with the Championship Days starting on 18th.

Tee times are yet to be announced. Check this page for later updates.

How can I watch the Open 2019 live?

Judging by past Opens it is likely that you will be able to watch the Open 2019 live on Sky Sports Golf.

Live coverage will also be found on The Open website, and on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Highlights are usually broadcast by BBC television.

Who was the last winner of the Open?

Italy’s Francesco Molinari won the 2018 Open Championship in 2018, which was played in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Who are the favourites this year?

Among the favourites to win the Open 2019 are Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, and Dustin Johnson. McIlroy is one to watch in particular. He has no doubt been eagerly anticipating the championship’s return to his native Northern Ireland since 2015, when Portrush was announced as the venue for the 148th Open.

Who won at Portrush in 1951?

Max Faulkner won the 80th Open Championship 68 years ago, in 1951. This was the first and only other time that the Open has been held at Portrush.

Can I get tickets tickets to the Open 2019?

Unfortunately, tickets for the Championship Days have already sold out. However, you can still buy tickets for Practice Days and can also sign up to a waiting list for information on returned tickets on the Open’s website.