Australian Open: how to watch and stream Dan Evans’ second round match against Roger Federer

Subscribe to Amazon Prime and you can watch Eurosport for six months for £0.01 using Amazon Channels.

After those first six months, Eurosport will cost you £6.99 per month plus your Amazon Prime membership which is £7.99 per month but accessible with a 30-day free trial.

To access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £59.88 a year with a seven-day free trial at the start of your subscription – it’s worth bearing in mind that the Australian Open lasts a fortnight so if you choose this route you’ll need to pay if you want to see the entire tournament.

Or – if you’re after more versatility – you could subscribe to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package which is just £6.99 and allows access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels plus several others.

The BBC will show highlights of the best matches, but only from Saturday 19th January – for the final nine days of the tournament they will air daily on BBC2.

What time is Dan Evans playing Roger Federer?

The pair’s match is the third scheduled on the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 16th January, following two women’s singles matches. They will not play before 3am UK time (2pm local time in Melbourne).

Who is Dan Evans?

The high point of Evans’ career saw him inside the world’s top 50 players, a British number two and a Davis Cup champion, alongside Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund.

But with a run to the fourth round in the Australian Open in 2017 and recent wins over top players Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic, Evans was handed a year-long drugs ban for testing positive for cocaine.

He returned to the sport in April 2018 and has been working his way up the rankings since. Wimbledon chose not to award him a wildcard for last year’s tournament in light of his ban with this year’s Australian Open – which he had to qualify for – his first Grand Slam since the 2017 French Open.

How many times has Roger Federer won the Australian Open?

Six – in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017 and 2018, also reaching the final in 2009.

The Swiss is currently the world number three and failed to win any of the other three Slams in 2018 – aged 37, there is speculation he is nearing retirement. But he’s also one of the greatest tennis players of all time and was world number one for half of 2018. Evans will have to play the match of his life to progress to the third round.

Are there any other British players left in the Australian Open?

The Brits faced a tough draw in the Australian Open with Kyle Edmund losing his first round match to former world number four Tomas Berdych (unseeded thanks to his return from injury). Injured Andy Murray – who last week announced he would likely retire from the sport this year – was knocked out by Roberto Bautista Agut in a five-set thriller, while fellow Brits Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart all lost their first round matches.

Johanna Konta beat Anna Tomljanovic in a tense opener on Tuesday to set up a match with 18th seed Garbine Muguruza.

The Australian Open takes place from Monday 14th January, concluding with the men’s final on Sunday 27th January