Australian Open: how to watch and stream Dan Evans’ second round match against Roger Federer

Andy Murray may have made an emotional exit from the Australian Open, but one plucky Brit remains in the men’s draw. Dan Evans – the world number 189 – has come through qualifying to play the Slam, and saw off Japanese player Tatsuma Ito in the first round.
Now he takes on a formidable opponent in former world number one Roger Federer. The two meet in the second round of the Australian Open. Here’s everything you need to know…
What time is Dan Evans playing Roger Federer?
The pair will take to the court on Wednesday 16th January. The Australian Open day session begins at midnight UK time (11am local time in Melbourne) with the evening session kicking off at 8am (7pm in Australia).
This article will be updated when the schedule for Wednesday’s matches has been confirmed.
How can I watch Dan Evans v Roger Federer in the Australian Open second round?
You can watch the Australian Open on Eurosport in the UK – but if you don’t have it on your TV, there’s a cheaper option…
