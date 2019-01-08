FA Cup 4th round fixtures : How to watch and live stream on BBC and BT Sport

The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup have been drawn, with Arsenal set to play Manchester United at home, having drawn 2-2 when they last met in December. Gillingham, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in the third round, will now face Swansea City, Manchester City will play Burnley, and Cup holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

Times, dates and television coverage are yet to be confirmed, but the matches will take place on the weekend of 26 January and 27th January and will be shared between BBC and BT Sport.

This page will update when TV games, dates and times have been confirmed.

FA Cup – full fourth round fixtures

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Watford

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham