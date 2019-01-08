Accessibility Links

FA Cup 4th round fixtures : How to watch and live stream on BBC and BT Sport

Your guide to the upcoming games in the oldest club tournament in football

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal tackles Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on December 5, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup have been drawn, with Arsenal set to play Manchester United at home, having drawn 2-2 when they last met in December. Gillingham, who beat Cardiff 1-0 in the third round, will now face Swansea City, Manchester City will play Burnley, and Cup holders Chelsea will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Luton.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 01: Christian Eriksen of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Times, dates and television coverage are yet to be confirmed, but the matches will take place on the weekend of 26 January and 27th January and will be shared between BBC and BT Sport.

This page will update when TV games, dates and times have been confirmed.

FA Cup – full fourth round fixtures

Swansea v Gillingham

Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury or Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton

Accrington v Derby or Southampton

Doncaster v Oldham

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton

Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Watford

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal tackles Marcus Rashford of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on December 5, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
