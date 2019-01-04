Will there be more Luther after series five? Idris Elba teases BBC drama future
Idris Elba reveals “the next step is to make a film” rather than a sixth series following the BBC drama's return this New Year
As fans recover from the fifth series of Luther on BBC1, the logical next question is – will there be a series six?
The short answer is: it’s not looking likely.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com about what’s next for his maverick detective, Idris Elba revealed, “I don’t think we’re going to do too many TV versions of it; I think the next step is to make a film.”
Elba explained that he expects the forthcoming fifth series to lead towards a possible movie version, saying that “this season has the film very much in its sights”.
“We’ve got a skeleton of an idea for a film,” the actor said. “And I’m not allowed to say too much but I can say that this season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to this season.”
Watch this space…