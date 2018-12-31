The BBC is relying on its big hitters to help begin 2019 with a bang, and that’s great news for Silent Witness fans.

Advertisement

Series 22 of the long-running crime drama is set to air in January 2019 on BBC1.

For full details about the new series starring Emilia Fox, read on…

When is Silent Witness back on TV?

The BBC has confirmed that the new series will begin airing on Tuesday 8th January 2019 at 9pm on BBC1.

Silent Witness has typically aired on Mondays and Tuesdays, but the 2019 series is set to begin on Tuesday night, with another new episode on Wednesday.

Why has Silent Witness changed days?

It is not yet clear whether the series will revert to its usual time slots on Monday and Tuesday in future weeks. The BBC is broadcasting an FA Cup 3rd round tie on Monday 7th January, so that may explain the change in day.

We will keep this article updated with more details closer to the time.

The last series of the long-running crime drama finished in February, and filming for series 22 of Silent Witness began in April.

Happy first day of filming to all our fantastic cast and crew on #silentwitness22 @Keestah @tracksgoggins @RichardStokes7 @CazGroves . You set the bar high @thelizcarr for behind the scenes photos. Can’t wait to see you. pic.twitter.com/dACW5qyJQ0 — Emilia Fox (@EmiliaFox) April 3, 2018

Who will star in the new series of Silent Witness?

Emilia Fox returns for her 14th outing as forensics expert Dr Nikki Alexander.

Other cast members include David Caves as Jack Hodgson, Liz Carr as Clarissa Mullery and Richard Lintern as Dr Thomas Chamberlain.

What is Silent Witness about?

The BBC crime drama focuses on a team of forensic pathologists as they investigate various crimes. The series was first broadcast in 1996 and has been going ever since.

So what’s going to happen in series 22? Richard Lintern told RadioTimes.com at the BBC Worldwide Showcase: “I think there was a conscious decision taken on this particular series of Silent Witness to focus on London, to bring London more in as a character than it’s been before.

“And I think that’s coincidental with the advent of drone photography which has allowed you aerial access to cities in a much cheaper and more cost efficient way than it used to be.”

Will there be more Silent Witness?

Silent Witness has been running since the 90s and goes out in more than 235 territories including New Zealand and the US, so it’s pretty likely that the crime drama will be re-commissioned for a 23rd series.

Will the series continue? “I think it deserves to, as long as the storylines are good,” Lintern said.

David Caves added: “As long as there’s an audience and as long as it keeps evolving, which it has to do, then there’s absolutely no reason why not.”

Advertisement

This article was originally published in July 2018