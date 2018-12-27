Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders has been given a gritty makeover – and Poirot fans are bitterly divided

John Malkovich has made his debut as Hercule Poirot in the BBC’s new Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders – and reactions couldn’t have been more polarised between love and hate.

Screenwriter Sarah Phelps has given a few twists to the classic murder mystery, and while some fans have praised her “sublime” re-imagining of the original novel, others have been quick to complain about the “massacre” of a well-known classic.

It’s not the first time Phelps has come under fire for her take on Agatha Christie. Responding to her critics, she told the audience at a preview screening: “A lot of it feels like manufactured outrage. Seriously, if you’re going to work yourself up into a frothing lather about a television drama, just go and watch BBC Parliament for a couple of minutes. That’ll give you a sense of perspective about what to be really pissed off about!”

After the first instalment of the three-parter aired on Boxing Day, many stepped up to praise and defend her work…

I love and envy how brilliantly Sarah Phelps adapts Christie. An object lesson in great screenwriting. #ABCMurders — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) December 26, 2018

#ABCmurders #TheABCmurders Normally, I abhor "modern interpretations" but I've NO doubt that AC would approve of this SUBLIME rendition. — mike harrow (@JeremiahBoogle) December 26, 2018

I love this – #Malkovich as #Poirot, the structure, the styling – fantastic rep of the darkness of 30s #ABCMurders — Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) December 26, 2018

#ABCMurders

Agatha Bloomin’ Christie! Does everyone fancy giving her idea justified kudos later? Malkovich no ordinary Poirot. Quite relish seeing this. Unique vision. Withhold XBox. Yawns, zero. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2018

Jesus Christ John Malkovich is INCREDIBLE as Poirot #ABCMurders — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) December 26, 2018

Anyone else getting chills from this #ABCMurders adaptation? I think it’s Poirot’s accent… The cinematography has been spot on as well, along with the soundtrack!@BBCOne pic.twitter.com/I5jcl5jpt8 — Lewis J (@lewisjvisuals) December 26, 2018

And that’s not to forget Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who is back on our screens to play Inspector Crome:

The biggest thing in The ABC Murders isn't John Malkovich as a quiet, internalized Hercule Poirot, but Rupert Grint making a dramatic transformation into an excellent character actor out of nowhere. — Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) December 26, 2018

#ABCMurders is proof that Rupert Grint is a much better actor than people give him credit for. He’s so much better than DR and EW. — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 26, 2018

Of course, there have been PLENTY of objections from viewers who didn’t approve of episode one:

#ABCMurders Am I alone in finding it tedious? — janet fauret (@janetfauret) December 26, 2018

I imagine David Suchet to be at home, sat on his settee, pointing at the tv and laughing hysterically.#abcmurders #TheABCMurders #AgathaChristie — nørdic låurå (@NordicLaura) December 26, 2018

I really really wanted to love #ABCMurders because I’m such an Agatha Christie fan. But this unfortunately is not Agatha Christie. Please write something original rather than massacre a well loved classic. — Shuna Marr (@shunamarr) December 26, 2018

#abcmurders won't be watching the next 2 episodes, totally unimpressed with this pretentious version. Way to ruin Agatha Christie's story and her wonderful Poirot. Utter rubbish! — Phil M (@zzdc2112) December 26, 2018

#ABCMurders This is already vastly inferior to the @davidsuchet1 version. — Doug P (@potterwigham) December 26, 2018

But others asked: isn’t a reimagined version better than a replica?

Bizarre number of people who seem to know exactly what Agatha Christie had in mind. I rather enjoyed it #abcmurders — Stuart W (@stuartwilks) December 26, 2018

Well I think this is marvellous, imagining a Poirot beyond the character we encounter in the novels. Eppur si muove! #ABCMurders — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 26, 2018

loved #ABCMurders. so many TV adaptations are boring retreads of the book (aka Strike) but what the Phelps’ Christie versions do is reimagine the stories for now & for the form & make them matter rather than simple plastic replicas 👏👏 👏. also John Malkovich is the 💣 — Oliver Emanuel (@foolisholly) December 27, 2018

The ABC Murders continues on Thursday 27th December at 9pm on BBC1