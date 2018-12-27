Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders has been given a gritty makeover – and Poirot fans are bitterly divided
Screenwriter Sarah Phelps has delivered a dark Agatha Christie adaptation with some big changes from the novel
John Malkovich has made his debut as Hercule Poirot in the BBC’s new Agatha Christie drama The ABC Murders – and reactions couldn’t have been more polarised between love and hate.
Screenwriter Sarah Phelps has given a few twists to the classic murder mystery, and while some fans have praised her “sublime” re-imagining of the original novel, others have been quick to complain about the “massacre” of a well-known classic.
- ABC Murders writer Sarah Phelps responds to “manufactured outrage” at her changes to Agatha Christie’s storylines
- Questions we have after the first episode of Agatha Christie’s The ABC Murders
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
It’s not the first time Phelps has come under fire for her take on Agatha Christie. Responding to her critics, she told the audience at a preview screening: “A lot of it feels like manufactured outrage. Seriously, if you’re going to work yourself up into a frothing lather about a television drama, just go and watch BBC Parliament for a couple of minutes. That’ll give you a sense of perspective about what to be really pissed off about!”
After the first instalment of the three-parter aired on Boxing Day, many stepped up to praise and defend her work…
I love and envy how brilliantly Sarah Phelps adapts Christie. An object lesson in great screenwriting. #ABCMurders
— Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) December 26, 2018
#ABCmurders #TheABCmurders Normally, I abhor "modern interpretations" but I've NO doubt that AC would approve of this SUBLIME rendition.
— mike harrow (@JeremiahBoogle) December 26, 2018
I love this – #Malkovich as #Poirot, the structure, the styling – fantastic rep of the darkness of 30s #ABCMurders
— Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) December 26, 2018
#ABCMurders
Agatha Bloomin’ Christie! Does everyone fancy giving her idea justified kudos later? Malkovich no ordinary Poirot. Quite relish seeing this. Unique vision. Withhold XBox. Yawns, zero.
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2018
Jesus Christ John Malkovich is INCREDIBLE as Poirot #ABCMurders
— Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) December 26, 2018
Anyone else getting chills from this #ABCMurders adaptation? I think it’s Poirot’s accent… The cinematography has been spot on as well, along with the soundtrack!@BBCOne pic.twitter.com/I5jcl5jpt8
— Lewis J (@lewisjvisuals) December 26, 2018
And that’s not to forget Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, who is back on our screens to play Inspector Crome:
The biggest thing in The ABC Murders isn't John Malkovich as a quiet, internalized Hercule Poirot, but Rupert Grint making a dramatic transformation into an excellent character actor out of nowhere.
— Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB) December 26, 2018
#ABCMurders is proof that Rupert Grint is a much better actor than people give him credit for. He’s so much better than DR and EW.
— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 26, 2018
Of course, there have been PLENTY of objections from viewers who didn’t approve of episode one:
#ABCMurders Am I alone in finding it tedious?
— janet fauret (@janetfauret) December 26, 2018
I imagine David Suchet to be at home, sat on his settee, pointing at the tv and laughing hysterically.#abcmurders #TheABCMurders #AgathaChristie
— nørdic låurå (@NordicLaura) December 26, 2018
I really really wanted to love #ABCMurders because I’m such an Agatha Christie fan. But this unfortunately is not Agatha Christie. Please write something original rather than massacre a well loved classic.
— Shuna Marr (@shunamarr) December 26, 2018
#abcmurders won't be watching the next 2 episodes, totally unimpressed with this pretentious version. Way to ruin Agatha Christie's story and her wonderful Poirot. Utter rubbish!
— Phil M (@zzdc2112) December 26, 2018
#ABCMurders This is already vastly inferior to the @davidsuchet1 version.
— Doug P (@potterwigham) December 26, 2018
But others asked: isn’t a reimagined version better than a replica?
Bizarre number of people who seem to know exactly what Agatha Christie had in mind. I rather enjoyed it #abcmurders
— Stuart W (@stuartwilks) December 26, 2018
Well I think this is marvellous, imagining a Poirot beyond the character we encounter in the novels. Eppur si muove! #ABCMurders
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 26, 2018
loved #ABCMurders. so many TV adaptations are boring retreads of the book (aka Strike) but what the Phelps’ Christie versions do is reimagine the stories for now & for the form & make them matter rather than simple plastic replicas 👏👏 👏. also John Malkovich is the 💣
— Oliver Emanuel (@foolisholly) December 27, 2018
The ABC Murders continues on Thursday 27th December at 9pm on BBC1