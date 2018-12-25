Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing rights a wrong as Aston Merrygold wins the 2018 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing rights a wrong as Aston Merrygold wins the 2018 Christmas special

The former JLS star and his pro partner Janette Manrara scored a perfect festive 40 with their jive to What Christmas Means To Me

Aston Merrygold Strictly (BBC)

Aston Merrygold has won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2018.

Advertisement

The former JLS star and his professional partner Janette Manrara were crowned the champions of the festive episode after they wowed the judges and the studio audience with their jive to What Christmas Means To Me by CeeLo Green.

Merrygold scored a perfect 40 and beat previous winner Caroline Flack, as well as fellow celebrities Anita Rani, Judy Murray, Ann Widdicombe, Jake Wood and Michael Vaughan, to lift the Strictly Silver Star trophy.

For many, Merrygold’s victory will be extra special as he was voted out in week seven of the 2017 series, a controversial elimination as he had been the favourite to win.

The star-studded Christmas special opened with a magical group performance featuring Strictly’s professional dancers, judge Darcey Bussell and the Christmas cast of 2018 in Lapland UK.

Each couple then took to the dance floor for their own performance, with each telling a different Christmas fairy tale.

On winning the Silver Star trophy, Merrygold said: “Honestly, just thank you. I’ve had the best, best time from the series to the Christmas special, even to just meeting new friends.

Advertisement

“The judges, you guys, thank you so much for your comments, everyone in here just thanks you, and this woman right here [Janette].”

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

Aston Merrygold Strictly (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Zog - TX: 25/12/2018 - Episode: Zog - Early Release Pic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Zog (voiced by Hugh Skinner) with Princess Pearl (voiced by Patsy Ferran) - (C) Orange Eyes Ltd - Photographer: Magic Light Pictures Ltd

The best kids’ TV this Christmas

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 09/12/2017 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 - TX: n/a - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2017 (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, SATURDAY 9TH DECEMBER, 2017* Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Father Christmas, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy (BBC, TL)

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Christmas special on TV?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Anne Widdecomb, Anton Du Beke - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Who's dancing? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special contestants