Watership Down viewers had one big problem with the new rabbits

The first episode of the BBC and Netflix’s Watership Down reboot, which retold Richard Adams’ classic tale of a tribe of rabbits searching for a new home and facing deadly dangers, had one big problem according to a lot of viewers – the characters didn’t actually look much like rabbits at all.

Instead, many thought that Hazel, Bigwig et al (played by James McAvoy and John Boyega among a massive, starry cast) looked a lot more like hares, particularly in their stance and the way their ears stood up, and took to Twitter to share their confusion.

THESE ARE HARES!!! RABBITS DON’T STAND #WatershipDown — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) December 22, 2018

#WatershipDown I thought it was about rabbits not hares — Richard Porter (@richpfarmer1) December 22, 2018

When you spend £20m on a film and your lead animator doesn’t know the difference between a hare and a rabbit #WatershipDown pic.twitter.com/oRbkptDUAE — Duncan Bowtell (@dbow_75) December 22, 2018

What’s the difference between a rabbit & a hare? Nothing according to the new adaptation #WatershipDown — Sally-Anne Tarpy (@SallyTarpy73) December 22, 2018

Is it me or do the rabbits on water ship down look like Hares #bbc1 #WatershipDown — chris bailey (@ChrisCbailey111) December 22, 2018

Thought I’d give the @BBC remake of #WatershipDown a chance…sadly it’s truly awful and an insult to the original. The animation is worse than an old computer game, the rabbits look like some sort of hare/kangaroo hybrid and the storyline has more holes than Swiss cheese! — Mark Smith (@MarkSmithDevon) December 22, 2018

And if that wasn’t enough, plenty of other viewers also cast a critical eye over the new adaptation’s animation style, described by some as like a video game cutscene and inferior to the iconic 1978 version of the story – while others noticed other issues with the broadcast as well…

I don't know which I'm going to find more horrifying to watch. The plot of #WatershipDown, or the animation the BBC are using. — Eddie Spencer-Small (@eddbot) December 22, 2018

Anyone else wish they had used traditional animation instead of cgi #WatershipDown — Panicdragon8784 (@panicdragon8784) December 22, 2018

To anyone who has not seen the original #WatershipDown. I am so sorry and please don't think that because the original was made in 1978 that this 2018 version is an improvement on the animation because it's not. As a matter of fact, I'd say this new version is a step backwards. — Alexander Jones (@BigAlexJones) December 22, 2018

Nothing will beat the haunting original but the new #BBC remake of #WatershipDown looks awful. The CGI is about 20 years out of date. What a waste of a great voice cast. — Alec Deacon (@MrAlecDeacon) December 22, 2018

I can’t handle how bad the animation is for #WatershipDown shame they didn’t do it like isle of dogs stop motion. This cgi is really stiff. Think I will stick to the old version — Emma (@HAUTECULTURELDN) December 22, 2018

I’m quite certain they’ve aired a rough cut by mistake. None of the audio is mixed and the CGI looks like a 90s video game. Someone’s getting fired 😩 @BBCOne #WatershipDown — george 👨🏼‍🍳 (@BakerBrotherTV) December 22, 2018

So #WatershipDown just showed an “End of part one” caption…then cut to a new scene and carried on. So apparently the presentation is on par with the animation and direction. — Andrew Ellard (@ellardent) December 22, 2018

This could be considered slander to the 1978 original, watership down “rabbits” look more like hares rendered in some mid 2000’s game… so disappointing. #WatershipDown #bbc — Ha (@HollyfromHyrule) December 22, 2018

Still, not everyone was as negative, with some enjoying the new version of the story as much as the original cartoon adaptation with particular praise for Peter Capaldi’s performance as injured seagull Keehar.

Props to whoever animated Keehar, who has more bounce and life to him than the rest of the cast put together. #WatershipDown — BishieDuck (@Bishie_Duck) December 22, 2018

The consensus is that the #WatershipDown animation is awful,but I thought it was great — jamierobus (@tommythedog) December 23, 2018

I thought the animation was excellent on #watershipdown. So many things ruined with CGI these day's. But this had great DOF and a 3d worldness to it. Was modern and nostalgic at the same time. Good job. — Anthony Goodall (@AntGoodall71) December 22, 2018

Apart from the terrible CGI characters the new #WatershipDown was actually really good. It wasn't the original but I knew it wouldn't be. The cast, the music and the imagery was great and the backgrounds were decent, but the god damn cgi — Bobdog7 Who Reviews (@DanielJ55720676) December 22, 2018

Yup! I’m still as much in love with Hazel as I was when I was 8 years old. ☺️ Excellent cast. #WatershipDown — Courtenay Kusitor (@CourtenayJayne) December 22, 2018

And plenty of animals were also big fans of the new show, even if they might have just been planning their dinner…

Very confused by the rabbits on TV! #WatershipDown pic.twitter.com/TOsuIRnora — Laura Varley (@RocketMinx) December 22, 2018

She hasn’t looked away from the screen since #WatershipDown started. pic.twitter.com/sydHZ2dkE3 — Rae-ndeer Davies 🦌 (@RachelDavies_) December 22, 2018

Not sure if it’s a good idea letting this little fella watch Watership Down with me… #WatershipDown #watershipdown pic.twitter.com/BjnXqPnWmx — Andy Allen (@andytamworth) December 22, 2018

Viewers still have time to make their mind up on the whole thing, with another feature-length episode of the drama airings on BBC1 tonight – and at the very least, we’re hoping the dogs, cats and traumatised rabbits of Britain will be tuning in.

All this hate towards the new #WatershipDown 🤷🏽‍♀️ We enjoyed watching it 🤷🏽‍♀️ Although the rabbits did look like hares — Fozia S (@muslimmummies) December 23, 2018

