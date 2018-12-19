Blake Harrison shares first look at The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited

Blake Harrison has shared a first look at The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited one-off special – and it’s fair to say that ten years after the comedy first aired, the gang has grown up quite bit.

The photo, which was shared on Twitter by the actor who brought us the hapless Neil, with the caption “Father Time waits for no one”, shows James Buckley’s Jay with a rather striking moustache and Simon’s (Joe Thomas) hair looking a lot less spiky.

Father Time waits for no one. 👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y8oZDxMfbk — blake harrison (@blakeharrison23) December 18, 2018

Simon Bird’s exasperated Will looks pretty much exactly the same, however, and the legendary yellow car – with its one red door – sits in the background in front of their secondary school.

After his moustache was relentlessly mocked on Twitter, Buckley revealed on Instagram that he was sporting the facial for his BBC drama White Gold.

“Can I just say I was shooting White Gold,” he wrote. “I’ve not just decided to have a moustache.”

Buckley had shared two photos of the gang inside Jay’s Fiat earlier this month.

The Inbetweeners told the story of ‘briefcase w***er’ Will McKenzie as he swapped his posh private school for a state comprehensive, making friends with three goofy sixth-formers on the way.

It was a critical and commercial success, picking up a BAFTA in 2010 and spawning two feature films.

The one-off, two-hour special will air on New Year’s Day, and is expected to revisit classic moments from the TV series and films. It will also go behind the scenes of the show’s success and celebrate with some of the comedy’s famous fans.

The Inbetweeners: Fwends Reunited will air on 1st January 2019 at 9pm on Channel 4